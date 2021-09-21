THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Old School’ over 18 years later

- It’s been 18 years since the cult-classic comedy “Old School” (2003) hit theaters.
- Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell, and Vince Vaughn continued their legacies as popular film and TV actors.
- Ellen Pompeo is now one of the most popular TV actresses on ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy.”
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Wilson was an established Hollywood actor by the time he joined the cast of “Old School.”
The actor was best known for “Scream 2” (1997), “Charlie’s Angels” (2000), “Legally Blonde” (2001), and “The Royal Tenenbaums” (2001).
He expanded his comedy career by appearing in “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” (2004), “Idiocracy” (2006), and “Blades of Glory” (2007). The actor also reprised his role as Emmett in “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, and Blonde” (2003).
Some of Wilson’s more serious film credits include, “3:10 to Yuma” (2007), “Meeting Evil” (2012), “The Goldfinch” (2019), and “All the Bright Places” (2020).
The actor has also worked on a variety of TV series including Fox’s “That 70’s Show,” HBO’s “Enlightened,” and Showtime’s “Roadies.”
Wilson currently plays Pat Dugan on The CW’s “Stargirl,” and he recently starred in “Bobbleheads: The Movie” (2020) and “12 Mighty Orphans” (2021).
His previous credits included “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” (1997), “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” (1999), and “Zoolander” (2001).
Most notably, the comedic actor was a leading cast member on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” from 1995 to 2002.
The actor went on to star in a long line of hit movies, including the “Anchorman” films, “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” (2006), “Blades of Glory” (2007), “Step Brothers” (2008), “The Other Guys” (2010), the “Daddy’s Home” films, “Zoolander 2” (2016), and “Holmes and Watson” (2018).
Ferrell also continued his career on TV, with series like NBC’s “The Office,” NBC’s “30 Rock,” HBO’s “Eastbound and Down,” and IFC’s “The Spoils Before Dying.”
In addition to his huge success as an actor, Ferrell has produced a number of films and television shows.
His producing credits include many of his hit comedy films, plus series like “Eastbound and Down,” Netflix’s “Dead to Me,” and Comedy Central’s “Drunk History.”
More recently, Ferrell starred in and produced the hit Netflix original musical comedy “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” (2020), and he has a number of upcoming projects in the works.
Like Wilson and Ferrell, Vaughn was a well-established actor before starring in “Old School.”
He was best known for “Swingers” (1996), “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” (1997), “Psycho” (1998), and “Zoolander” (2001).
Like Ferrell, Vaughn has also produced a number of films, including some of the ones he starred in.
In addition to comedy, Vaughn went on to work on more serious films and TV shows. He appeared in Sean Penn’s critically acclaimed adventure drama “Into the Wild” (2007) as well as Mel Gibson’s war drama “Hacksaw Ridge” (2016).
In 2015, he starred as one of the lead detectives on HBO’s “True Detective” alongside Rachel McAdams and Colin Farrell.
Most recently, Vaughn appeared in”Freaky” (2020), “North Hollywood” (2021), and “Queenpins” (2021).
Pompeo had a few notable credits under her belt when she took on the role in the comedy, including “In the Weeds” (2000), “Catch Me If You Can” (2002), and “Daredevil” (2003).
She has been the lead actress on the series for over 15 years, and in 2017, she became a producer. In 2018, Pompeo also began appearing on and coproducing the “Grey’s Anatomy” spin-off series “Station 19.”
“Grey’s Anatomy” is about to start its 18th season.
Piven had been acting for well over a decade before joining the cast of “Old School.”
Some of his notable credits include “Say Anything …” (1989), “Dr. Jekyll and Ms. Hyde” (1995), “Heat” (1995), “Rush Hour 2” (2001), “Serendipity” (2001), and “Black Hawk Down” (2001).
He starred as Ari for eight years on TV and also appeared in the 2015 film adaptation of the series.
Piven continued to find success on television as the lead on PBS “Mr. Selfridge” and CBS’s “Wisdom of the Crowd.”
Outside of TV, the actor went on to appear in movies like “Chasing Liberty” (2004), “Smokin’ Aces” (2006), “The Kingdom” (2007), and “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” (2014). He has also done voice acting for animated films such as “Cars” (2006).
Piven recently starred in “My Dad’s Christmas Date” (2020), “Last Call” (2021), and “American Night” (2021).
Lewis was already acting on TV and in films before “Old School,” including “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989), ABC’s “The Wonder Years,” “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” (1993), “Mixed Nuts” (1994), and “Picture Claire” (2001).
She starred in “Starsky and Hutch” (2004) alongside Vaughn, the sports comedy “Whip It” (2009), the bio-drama “Conviction” (2010), the drama “August: Osage County” (2013), and the horror film “Ma” (2019).
In addition to films, she worked on a variety of TV series including NBC’s legal thriller “The Firm,” Fox’s mystery “Wayward Pines,” and ABC’s crime drama “Secrets and Lies.”
She also appeared on the successful Hulu series “The Act” in 2019.
Outside of acting, Lewis formed her own band called Juliette and the Licks, which released two albums between 2005 and 2006.
Lewis was recently on HBO’s “I Know This Much Is True” and in “Music” (2021), “Breaking News in Yuba County” (2021), and “Mayday” (2021).
Before “Old School,” Cuthbert worked on a handful of films and TV shows.
Most notably, she played Megan on Nickelodeon’s “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” from 1996 to 2000 and Kim Bauer on Fox’s “24” starting in 2001.
She went on to appear in successful films like “The Girl Next Door” (2004) and “House of Wax” (2005).
The actress continued to star as Kim Bauer on “24” until 2010 and appeared on other television series including ABC’s “The Forgotten,” Netflix’s “The Ranch,” and ABC’s “Happy Endings.”
Cuthbert more recently starred in the comedy “Eat Wheaties!” (2021).
Read More: