THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Old School’ over 18 years later

Luke Wilson played Mitch Martin.

Luke Wilson’s character, Mitch, moves into a house on a college campus after his girlfriend cheats on him. It soon becomes the go-to party spot and Mitch’s friends come up with the idea to turn it into a frat house to keep him from being kicked off of university property.

Wilson was an established Hollywood actor by the time he joined the cast of “Old School.”

The actor was best known for “Scream 2” (1997), “Charlie’s Angels” (2000), “Legally Blonde” (2001), and “The Royal Tenenbaums” (2001).