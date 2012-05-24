PHOTOS: This Historic City Was Once The Thriving centre Of The Spice And Slave Trades In Zanzibar

Reprinted with permission from Gregor Röhrig



Zanzibar, an island off the coast of East Africa, is a melting pot with Portuguese, Arab, Indian, and East African influences.Cape Town-based photographer Gregor Röhrig traveled there in 2009 for vacation and was amazed by what he saw, especially on the streets of Stone Town, the heart of Zanzibar and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the birthplace of Freddy Mercury.

Röhrig shared some photos and memories of the trip with us. Be sure to check out his website and Facebook group.

