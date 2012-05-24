PHOTOS: This Historic City Was Once The Thriving centre Of The Spice And Slave Trades In Zanzibar

Reprinted with permission from Gregor Röhrig
Zanzibar, an island off the coast of East Africa, is a melting pot with Portuguese, Arab, Indian, and East African influences.Cape Town-based photographer Gregor Röhrig traveled there in 2009 for vacation and was amazed by what he saw, especially on the streets of Stone Town, the heart of Zanzibar and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the birthplace of Freddy Mercury.
The population of Zanzibar, which consists of a main island and several smaller islands, is under a million people.
Most of the city's architecture dates back to the 19th century, and it reflects a unique mix of Arab, Persian, Indian and European influences.
For Röhrig, a photographer, the most incredible part of his 2009 trip to Zanzibar was walking the streets of Stone Town.
Often, the alleyways are too small for cars, and many people transverse the city on bikes and motorcycles.
