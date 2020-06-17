POOL/Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images Prince William takes part in the Army’s Regular Commissions Board selection process in 2005 in Wiltshire, England.

In honour of Prince William turning 38 on June 21, Insider looked back at some of the royal’s best photo moments through the years.

From his time serving in the Royal Air Force to playing in royal polo matches, these photos of a young Prince William are sure to make you swoon.

Prince William is largely known for his illustrious military career, his marriage to Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and for being second-in-line to the throne of England.

However, before he became the charitable royal we all know and love, he was also a veritable heartthrob in the early 2000s.

Here are 15 photos of a young Prince William that will make you swoon.

At a Red Cross drive for tsunami victims in 2005, Prince William helped pack up supplies.

Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images Prince William helping to pack supplies at a Red Cross depot in Bristol, England, in 2005.

His blue sweater was embroidered with a Red Cross pin.

Prince William rocked a casual look to an IRB Rugby Aid Match at Twickenham Stadium in March 2005.

David Rogers/Getty Images Prince William watches on during the IRB Rugby Aid Match at Twickenham Stadium on March 5, 2005, in Twickenham, England.

Prince Harry, then age 21, wore a baseball cap while chowing down on a hamburger in the background.

That same month, while playing in a charity polo match, Prince William looked dapper in a blue striped rugby shirt and a white turtleneck.

Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/Getty Images Prince William takes part in a polo match playing for the Hayley Charity Trophy in aid of victims of the Indian earthquake.

Dubbed the “sport of kings,” polo is a family tradition for the Mountbatten-Windsors – both Prince William and Prince Harry have played it since they were very young.

While on a family ski trip in Switzerland circa 2005, Prince William posed alongside his father, Prince Charles.

Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Prince William with his hand on Prince Charles’s knee at a photo-call during the Royal Family’s ski break in the region at Klosters on March 31, 2005, in Switzerland.

Prince William also brought his then-girlfriend Kate Middleton on the family ski trip after rumours of their relationship first emerged two years earlier.

They were spotted by paparazzi cruising the slopes, although the royal family often organizes official photo-calls like this one to avoid getting snapped by other photographers on their vacations.

Prince William looked especially dashing at his father’s wedding ceremony to Camilla Parker Bowles on April 9, 2005.

TIM OCKENDEN/AFP/Getty Images Prince William arrives at the Guildhall in Windsor with Zara Phillips for his father’s civil wedding ceremony.

He was photographed alongside his cousin, Zara Phillips, the daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips and the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince William and Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, both served as witnesses at the ceremony.

Prince William was spotted looking sporty at Cirencester Park Polo Club on June 5, 2005.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Prince William smiles after playing for Highgrove in the Dorchester Polo Trophy at Cirencester Park Polo Club on June 5, 2005.

Prince William is a surprisingly good polo player, especially given the fact that he’s left-handed and polo is required to be played using the right hand.

Prince William’s 6-year-old son, Prince George, appears to be following in his father’s polo-playing footsteps.

Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Prince William takes a breather at the Dorchester Trophy Polo Match at Cirencester Park Polo Club on June 5, 2005.

While attending a royal polo match, the young prince was photographed playing around with a polo mallet – and just like his father, he was holding it with his left hand!

The 23-year-old prince supported Team Thailand at the Chakravarty Cup Polo match between Team Thailand and Team Dubai on June 11, 2005.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Prince William at the Chakravarty Cup Polo match in 2005.

His popped collar epitomized early 2000s fashion.

The young prince appeared to beam with pride after graduating from St. Andrews University in Scotland in June 2005.

David Cheskin/PA Images/Getty Images Prince William departs St. Andrews police station after his graduation ceremony onJune 23, 2005.

Prince William had just turned 24 a few days prior.

Before officially beginning his military career in January 2006, Prince William attended a Christmas Day service in a smart navy sport coat and a blue tie.

Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Prince William attends the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2005, in King’s Lynn, England.

The young royal, who is second in line to the throne, looked dashing in his Christmas best.

Prince William has had an illustrious military career.

Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Prince William in his role as Commodore-in-Chief, Scotland and Submarines, visits HM Naval Base Clyde on October 18, 2007, in Helensburgh, Scotland.

In 2006, he was made Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Navy Submarine Service.

Prince William also spent time training with the Royal Navy at Britannia Royal Naval College in June 2008.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince William trains with the Royal Navy at Britannia Royal Naval College on June 3, 2008, in Dartmouth, England.

Prior to this two-month-long attachment, Prince William completed a similar attachment training with the Royal Air Force.

Despite training with other sects of the British armed forces, Prince William spent the majority of his military career as a pilot with the Royal Air Force Search and Rescue Force.

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images Prince William walks to fly a Grob 115E light aircraft while training at airbase RAF Cranwell near Sleaford, Lincolnshire, on January 17, 2008.

Though the Prince of Wales began his training in 2008, he was officially stationed at a search-and-rescue base on the remote Welsh island of Anglesey in 2010.

According to CNN, he lived at the base along with Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince William still took time, however, to attend charity events and give back to his community.

Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Prince William plays football with youngsters during the FA’s Hat-Trick Project at Westgate Community College on October 18, 2007.

Prince William is pictured here in 2007, playing a game of football with a group of young people during the FA’s Hat-Trick Project at Westgate Community College.

In his younger days, the Prince of Wales would also take brief time off from his role in the military to spend the holidays with his family.

Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Prince William attends the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2008, in Sandringham, England.

Prince William, age 26, is pictured here attending the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2008.

While we usually see Prince William clean-shaven, he looked undeniably more grown-up with facial hair. It’s rumoured that the Prince of Wales grew the beard to disguise his identity during a Special Boat Service mission prior to beginning his RAF pilot training, according to The Telegraph.

