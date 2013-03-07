Stunning Photos Of Martha Stewart As A Young Model

Photo: Courtesy Martha Stewart

Before she was the queen of American home life, Martha Stewart was a model. Stewart began modelling at age 15, and continued when she was a student at Barnard College as a way to supplement her income.



Her clients included everyone from Unilever to Chanel.

It’s not difficult to see why Stewart excelled at the job–she’s gorgeous.

Stewart’s company shared these images with us exclusively. Some have never been seen before.

