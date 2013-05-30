Insane Gridlock Photos Go Viral In China

Photos taken today showing a ridiculous gridlock at a junction in Xi’an, Shaanxi province, have gone viral in China.



The photos have earned the nickname “Mahjong Gridlock” due to the similarity to the tile-based game popular in China, and have been picked up by Xinhua, Shanghaiist, and Reddit.

Xinhua blames the gridlock on wet weather, but Reddit users are quick to point out that these scenes are not unique, and that impatient bus drivers may be to blame. One user posted an image from his office window that shows a similar situation at a completely different junction last year.

