Photos of Wuhan's vibrant nightlife show the city where the COVID-19 pandemic began is reveling in its newfound freedom

Lindsay Dodgson
Reuters
  • People in Wuhan, China, are out in the streets and partying without masks, which makes it look like life is basically back to normal in the city.
  • Wuhan, where the coronavirus is thought to have originated, lifted its lockdown seven months ago.
  • Partygoers are making the most of their freedom, according to a series of photos taken by Aly Song on December 12 and posted by Reuters.
  • They are celebrating in large groups without masks, enjoying street food and playing with toy guns, late into the night.
  • “After experiencing the first wave of epidemic in Wuhan and then the liberation, I feel like I’m living a second life,” 29-year-old Zhang Qiong told Reuters.
  • The city was under a 76-day lockdown from January 23 until April 8, and has not had a reported case of COVID-19 since May 10.
  • Meanwhile, other countries such as the UK, US, and Italy face stricter measures and further lockdowns as cases and infection rates soar.
A woman waits for her friends outside a Wuhan nightclub.

Reuters

Inside, people dance in large crowds.

Aly Song. / Reuters

Life is basically back to normal for young people, who are enjoying their freedom.

Aly Song / Reuters

They dance and sing among confetti and balloons.

Aly Song / Reuters

There hasn’t been a reported case of COVID-19 in Wuhan in over seven months, and people are making up for lost time.

Aly Song / Reuters

Some of the partying erupts into the streets, with people playing with toy guns and dancing in the open air.

Aly Song / Reuters

Parks are full of people.

Aly Song / Reuters

Wuhan’s streets are lined with food trucks and stalls.

Aly Song / Reuters

A woman eats street food.

Aly Song / Reuters

There are no restrictions for meeting friends for dinner.

Aly Song / Reuters

Outside entertainment captures the city’s energy, such as this band.

Aly Song / Reuters

Restaurants and dinner parties are buzzing.

Aly Song / Reuters

People can gather indoors without the threat of the coronavirus.

Aly Song / Reuters

The typical detritus left after a post-party meal.

Aly Song / Reuters

A woman checks her makeup — no longer smudged by a mask — in her phone camera.

Aly Song / Reuters

People celebrate a birthday and wipe cake on each other.

Aly Song / Reuters

Wuhan’s streets show the familiar sight of what happens at the end of a night.

Aly Song / Reuters

People wait for public transport or stumble home.

Aly Song / Reuters

Some are helped into taxis.

Aly Song / Reuters

Others feel the effects of going too hard too soon.

Aly Song / Reuters

A couple hug on the floor outside the club.

Aly Song / Reuters

A phone lies on the floor, forgotten by a partygoer who may not notice until morning.

Aly Song / Reuters

