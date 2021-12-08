Meet the 80 women competing to be Miss Universe 2021

Cameroon: Michèle Ange Minkata

Michèle-Ange Minkata, 25, has a degree in geography and currently works in public relations and communications. She plans to pursue a career in diplomacy.

Minkata has worked with Smile Train, a nonprofit that provides corrective surgery to children born with cleft lips and palates. She also recently launched her own academy, called Angels & Queens, to inspire “young girls to tap into their inner potential.” According to her Miss Universe bio, the project was inspired by Mikata’s own childhood after she was bullied for being a tomboy.