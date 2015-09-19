17 photos of wild animals visiting the doctor

Seeing images of wild animals in a hospital — a setting normally reserved for humans — conjures up a few emotions.

There’s an immediate sadness of seeing an animal that is sick or in need of medical care, but there’s also a feeling of awe and gratitude.

We very rarely get to see such beautiful and regal creatures up close and personal and so vulnerable. While some of these images can conjure up feelings of anguish, they also remind us that some animals are fortunate enough to receive some of the best and most nurturing medical care on the planet.

Reuters photographers have taken incredible photos of animals receiving top-notch treatment in veterinary hospitals, clinics, and zoos across the globe. Check out these unbelievable photos below.

