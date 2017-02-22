For almost 2 years, no one wanted to buy Warren Buffett's Southern California vacation home, but it finally sold for $7.5 million

Madeline Stone, Tanza Loudenback
Alex Wong/Getty; Villa Real Estate
  • Warren Buffett’s Laguna Beach, California, home has sold for $US7.5 million.
  • He first listed the beach house for $US11 million in early 2017. I n August, he reduced the price by more than $US3 million to $US7.9 million.
  • Buffett purchased the home for just $US150,000 in 1971, which is less than $US1 million in today’s dollars.

Warren Buffett’s Laguna Beach, California, home has finally sold for about $US7.5 million, according to representatives of Villa Real Estate. Buffett first listed the property for sale in early 2017.

In August, Buffett cut the $US11 million asking price by more than $US3 million,reported the Orange County Register.

The Berkshire Hathaway CEO has owned the home since 1971, when he purchased it for $US150,000. That’s about $US934,000 in today’s dollars. He’s since renovated the place, which has six bedrooms and more than 3,500 square feet of living space.

The billionaire investor had primarily used it as a beach retreat for his family, but they reportedly hadn’t used it much since his first wife, Susan, died in 2004.

Let’s take a tour of Buffett’s beach-town home.

Buffett’s longtime vacation home is located in the affluent beachside community of Laguna Beach, in Orange County, California.

Todd Tankersley Photography, Newlistingphotos.com

It’s part of a gated community called Emerald Bay and is just a short walk from the beach.

Todd Tankersley Photography, Newlistingphotos.com

The beaches here are stunning, with high cliffs.

Todd Tankersley Photography, Newlistingphotos.com

According to the listing, the home comes with a $US9,264 annual association fee.

Google Maps

The fee grants amenities like nearby access to a pool and spa, picnic area, playground, and tennis court.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

And the home itself offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy the view. It was built in 1936 and renovated after it was purchased by the Buffett family.

Todd Tankersley Photography, Newlistingphotos.com

The home has six bedrooms in total.

Todd Tankersley Photography, Newlistingphotos.com

All but one of them have their own en-suite bathroom.

Todd Tankersley Photography, Newlistingphotos.com

This one was wall-papered with New Yorker covers.

Todd Tankersley Photography, Newlistingphotos.com

The bedrooms’ layouts look well-suited for family visits.

Todd Tankersley Photography, Newlistingphotos.com

And two of them have their own private entrances.

Todd Tankersley Photography, Newlistingphotos.com

This one opens to a patio.

Todd Tankersley Photography, Newlistingphotos.com

It’s secluded and simply decorated.

Todd Tankersley Photography, Newlistingphotos.com

The kitchen is also decorated basically, but it has all of the appliances you may need.

Todd Tankersley Photography, Newlistingphotos.com

A dining area opens to an adjacent living room.

Todd Tankersley Photography, Newlistingphotos.com

It has its own fireplace.

Todd Tankersley Photography, Newlistingphotos.com

There are plenty of wide-open windows to enjoy the views throughout the home.

Todd Tankersley Photography, Newlistingphotos.com

Even this living room opens to the outdoors.

Todd Tankersley Photography, Newlistingphotos.com

It’s easy to see why Buffett would want to spend his time away from Omaha here.

Todd Tankersley Photography, Newlistingphotos.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.