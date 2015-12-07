One of Italy's most beloved cities has some of its best art right under your feet

Sebastian Erras The floor of a shop in the San Marco neighbourhood of Venice.

Sebastian Erras has earned more than 35,000 followers on his Instagram account, Parisian Floors, where he posts beautiful photos of his feet in France’s capital.

When he was asked by Pixart Printing to continue his series in Venice, Italy, he jumped at the opportunity. Having never visited the city before, Erras was curious to see if stunning floors were as easy to find there as they were in Paris.

Erras had no trouble finding a wide array of spectacularly intricate floors. He ventured into every cafe, shop, and museum during his hunt for beautiful floors.

“I am sure that by now I have seen nearly every street in Venice,” Erras said to Business Insider.

Scroll below to see some of the beautiful designs he found in the beloved Italian city.

Scuola Grande di San Rocco -- An art museum that was originally built as a religious brotherhood in 1478. Sebastian Erras Sestiere di San Marco -- A store in the San Marco neighbourhood. Sebastian Erras Alliance Francaise Venise -- A library inside a French student center. Sebastian Erras The Gritti Palace -- A five-star luxury hotel built on the Grand Canal in the 15th century. Sebastian Erras Palazzo Pisani Moretta -- A palace built on the Grand Canal in the 15th century. Sebastian Erras Florian Cafe in Piazza San Marco -- The oldest cafe in the world, opened in 1720. Sebastian Erras Palazzo Grassi -- An art museum built on the Grand Canal in the 18th century. Sebastian Erras Calle Larga Ascensione, Sestiere di San Marco -- An airline ad is on display in mosaic form. Sebastian Erras Scuola Grande San Giovanni Evangelista -- A school in the San Polo district. Sebastian Erras Begozio Olivetti -- The Olivetti showroom in Piazza San Marco. Sebastian Erras Laboratorio Orsoni -- The Orsoni Laboratory, home of the Orsoni family. Sebastian Erras Scuola Grande di San Rocco -- An art museum that was originally built as a religious brotherhood in 1478. Sebastian Erras Sestiere di San Marco -- A store in the district of San Marco. Sebastian Erras Alliance Francaise Venise -- A library inside a French student center. Sebastian Erras Palazzo Pisani Moretta -- A palace that was built on the Grand Canal in the 15th century. Sebastian Erras Scuola Grande San Giovanni Evangelista -- The second-oldest school in Venice, originally founded in the 13th century. Sebastian Erras Ca' Sagredo Hotel -- A luxury hotel near Piazza San Marco. Sebastian Erras Laboratorio Orsoni -- The Orsoni Laboratory, home of the Orsoni family. Sebastian Erras

