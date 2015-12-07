One of Italy's most beloved cities has some of its best art right under your feet

Jack Sommer
Venetian FloorsSebastian ErrasThe floor of a shop in the San Marco neighbourhood of Venice.

Sebastian Erras has earned more than 35,000 followers on his Instagram account, Parisian Floors, where he posts beautiful photos of his feet in France’s capital.

When he was asked by Pixart Printing to continue his series in Venice, Italy, he jumped at the opportunity. Having never visited the city before, Erras was curious to see if stunning floors were as easy to find there as they were in Paris.

Erras had no trouble finding a wide array of spectacularly intricate floors. He ventured into every cafe, shop, and museum during his hunt for beautiful floors.

“I am sure that by now I have seen nearly every street in Venice,” Erras said to Business Insider.

Scroll below to see some of the beautiful designs he found in the beloved Italian city.

Scuola Grande di San Rocco -- An art museum that was originally built as a religious brotherhood in 1478.

Sebastian Erras

Sestiere di San Marco -- A store in the San Marco neighbourhood.

Sebastian Erras

Alliance Francaise Venise -- A library inside a French student center.

Sebastian Erras

The Gritti Palace -- A five-star luxury hotel built on the Grand Canal in the 15th century.

Sebastian Erras

Palazzo Pisani Moretta -- A palace built on the Grand Canal in the 15th century.

Sebastian Erras

Florian Cafe in Piazza San Marco -- The oldest cafe in the world, opened in 1720.

Sebastian Erras

Palazzo Grassi -- An art museum built on the Grand Canal in the 18th century.

Sebastian Erras

Calle Larga Ascensione, Sestiere di San Marco -- An airline ad is on display in mosaic form.

Sebastian Erras

Scuola Grande San Giovanni Evangelista -- A school in the San Polo district.

Sebastian Erras

Begozio Olivetti -- The Olivetti showroom in Piazza San Marco.

Sebastian Erras

Laboratorio Orsoni -- The Orsoni Laboratory, home of the Orsoni family.

Sebastian Erras

Scuola Grande di San Rocco -- An art museum that was originally built as a religious brotherhood in 1478.

Sebastian Erras

Sestiere di San Marco -- A store in the district of San Marco.

Sebastian Erras

Alliance Francaise Venise -- A library inside a French student center.

Sebastian Erras

Palazzo Pisani Moretta -- A palace that was built on the Grand Canal in the 15th century.

Sebastian Erras

Scuola Grande San Giovanni Evangelista -- The second-oldest school in Venice, originally founded in the 13th century.

Sebastian Erras

Ca' Sagredo Hotel -- A luxury hotel near Piazza San Marco.

Sebastian Erras

Laboratorio Orsoni -- The Orsoni Laboratory, home of the Orsoni family.

Sebastian Erras

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.