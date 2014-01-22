The Pentagon Has Selected 2013's Most Intense Military Training Photos

Military training is no joke.

It all starts with boot camp, which is designed to drill in the military mindset from the get go.

By applying various degrees of physical and mental stress, the six to twelve weeks of “hell” weeds out the weak and makes sure you know what to expect in military service.

Boot camp isn’t even the end of the difficulties. It’s only a warm-up. Over 40 % of soldiers who enlist never make it through the first four years.

Training programs are designed to destroy the civilian attitude and put together an obedient, loyal, and disciplined member of the armed forces.

The Department of Defence recently released their top 2013 photos from military training. We’ve collected the best ones here.

Air Assault training is a 10-day training course that teaches you how to prepare helicopters for assault. Many consider it to be the most physically demanding 10 days in the army. Air Assault school consists of three phases -- combat assault, slingload operations (learning how to attach vehicles, weapons, and supplies to the helicopter) and rappelling. During rappelling, soldiers learn how to rappel from helicopters as well as buildings and cliffs. Navy Search and Rescue swimmers train to be able to function at a high level for 30 minutes in heavy seas. One of the final exercises for water survival training is treading water for 20 minutes and then, without break, do the hanging float for 20 minutes. During airlift tactics training, air crews are trained to fly and operate against simulated threats. Marine Expeditionary Units must train for at least six months for a variety of amphibious and parachute operations. During Jungle Survival Training, soldiers learn different tactics as well as survival tips, like what you can eat or drink. Here, a sergeant drinks the blood of a cobra, which can hydrate and provide nutrients. The six-hour endurance course is the last part of Jungle Warfare Training. Marines must complete obstacles typical of jungle warfare, such as rappelling and casualty evacuation (pictured), in the heat and humidity. Fire fighters in the military must conduct 'live-fire' exercises twice a year. Here, they must put out a burning aircraft, using the wind to their advantage. Paratroopers must ensure that all cargo -- Humvee and weapons -- makes it safely to the drop zone. During dual-fire training, marines attempt to fire two weapons systems (here, a howitzer and mortars) side-by-side. Marines fire a Howitzer during a battle drill. They train so that they can fire five rounds in a minute, providing support fire for other troops. Medical training can be as real as it gets. Military medical personnel are sometimes deployed for 'exercises' to Panama (pictured) to provide humanitarian and civic assistance. After Navy boot camp, sailors can join airman apprenticeship training, where they learn about aircraft systems and how to maintain equipment. Sometimes the military fires at themselves to train. Here, Navy sailors successfully conducted a test of the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defence system, intercepting a medium-range missile launched from Hawaii. Military dogs are trained just as hard as their human counterparts. They usually work with one soldier (a 'handler') who teaches them various controlled aggression tactics. A major training method is using a soldier wearing a 'bite suit' to teach a dog when and how to attack. Emerald Warrior is a special operations exercise that trains soldiers in urban and irregular warfare environments. Here, an aerial gunner reloads ammunition in flight during the exercise. The military uses live fire sustainment exercises, like this one done at night, to prepare soldiers for war-like conditions. Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) is an intense training program that combines 129 different events to train an entire squadron or battalion at once. Trainings like this are dangerous. A marine died during an ITX in September. US military training may look intense... But the military at night looks futuristic

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.