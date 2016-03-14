These striking photos of subterranean architecture will make you want to move underground

Courtesy of Jack Lane Photographs The atrium of the Ecology House in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Not all subterranean structures are built alike. While the phrase “underground architecture” conjures images of war bunkers and crypts, some of the public spaces and private homes burrowed in the earth are beautiful examples of modern architecture.

In 2004, freelance writer Loretta Hall rounded up more than 100 stunning examples of below-ground buildings in her book, “Underground Buildings: More than Meets the Eye.“

Let’s take a peek inside.

