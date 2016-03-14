These striking photos of subterranean architecture will make you want to move underground

Melia Robinson
Courtesy of Jack Lane PhotographsThe atrium of the Ecology House in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Not all subterranean structures are built alike. While the phrase “underground architecture” conjures images of war bunkers and crypts, some of the public spaces and private homes burrowed in the earth are beautiful examples of modern architecture.

In 2004, freelance writer Loretta Hall rounded up more than 100 stunning examples of below-ground buildings in her book, “Underground Buildings: More than Meets the Eye.

Let’s take a peek inside.

The Beckham Creek Cave reaches for miles into an Arkansas mountain, but the opening is only large enough for a child. So the cofounder of Celestial Seasonings tea blasted the entrance and created a lodge near the exterior.

Courtesy of Beckham Creek Cave Haven
'The architect was God,' John Hay, cofounder of Celestial Seasonings, told People Magazine.

A stream of owners invested several million dollars building out Beckham Creek Cave Lodge, which is available for rent. It's outfitted with stone walls and windows.

Courtesy of Beckham Creek Cave Haven

Source: Beckham Creek Cave Lodge

The US government carved a military defence command center into a Colorado mountain at the peak of the Cold War. The facilities are located so deep underground, workers have to take a bus to get to their offices.

Eugene Chavez

Source: ABC 7 Denver

Concealed by 800 tons of concrete, soil, and grass, the private Coleman residence outside Dallas, Texas, gets plenty of natural light from a raised roof skylight.

Courtesy of Frank L. Moreland
Architect: Frank L. Moreland

No need to feel claustrophobic inside Florida's Dune House, where creative lighting, smoothly curved walls, and 17-foot ceilings make it feel spacious and warm.

Alex Georges
Architect: William Morgan Architects

Guests of the 43,000-square-foot subterranean spa at The Omni Grove Park Inn in North Carolina can enjoy an underwater sound system while they swim in the pool.

Courtesy of the Grove Park Inn
Architect: Fred Loring Seely

Source: Omni Hotels

The Hilltop House in Florida marries functionality and idealism. Located both below and above ground, it features patios on three sides and sloped walls.

Courtesy of William Morgan Architects/Larry Amato
Architect: William Morgan Architects

Source: North Carolina Modernist Houses

Three-dimensional skylights top the Lucile Halsell Conservatory at the San Antonio Botanical Garden, where visitors can see plants as old as dinosaurs.

Courtesy of Emilio Ambasz & Associates
Architect: Emilio Ambasz

Source: San Antonio Botanical Garden

Neighbouring the only existing government project ever designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, the Marin County Jail in California (built after the architect's death) is considered a testament to his bold style.

John Livzey
Architect: Aaron Green

Source: Marin Magazine

While the individual cells inside the jail don't have windows, a glass-walled recreation room and skylights provide ample natural light.

John Livzey

A domed skylight that's 90-foot in diameter has become the hallmark of the Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company's headquarters in Nebraska. It's pretty discreet from above.

Courtesy of Mutual of Omaha
Architect: Leo A. Daly

But underground, the dome houses a botanical oasis where thousands of employees gather to eat their lunches and relax. Glass walls separate the surrounding rooms.

Courtesy of Mutual of Omaha

Nestled in an underground limestone cave, Missouri's Space Center Executive Park offers 30 million square feet of office space. It experienced a partial collapse in 2006.

Courtesy of Space Center Kansas City, Inc.

Source: The Examiner

An underground estate in Nevada offers a cool place to escape the desert heat. There's even a fake boulder hiding an electric barbecue grill.

Architect: Girard B. Henderson

University of Missouri's Williamson Hall is an optical illusion come to life. Sloped glass panels looks like windows more than skylights, offering picturesque views of campus.

Courtesy of David J. Bennett
Architect: David Bennett

