Take A Dazzling Tour Of Turkey By Boat

Photo: Courtesy of Peter Sommer Travel

Sail the seas off the coast of Turkey in hand-carved traditional wooden gulet and explore this incredibly country, from the ancient archaeological sites and to the 10,000-year-old Çatalhöyϋk.Many of the countries ancient ruins remain, and visitors can roam around and find a Greek temple or Byzantine church.



Our friends at Peter Sommer Travels, a local tour company, shared these incredible photos with us.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.