Take A Dazzling Tour Of Turkey By Boat

Photo: Courtesy of Peter Sommer Travel
Sail the seas off the coast of Turkey in hand-carved traditional wooden gulet and explore this incredibly country, from the ancient archaeological sites and to the 10,000-year-old Çatalhöyϋk.Many of the countries ancient ruins remain, and visitors can roam around and find a Greek temple or Byzantine church.
Our friends at Peter Sommer Travels, a local tour company, shared these incredible photos with us.
From the Carian coast you can see Ionia in the north and the Lycian coast in the east. Expect mountains and green stretches.
Knidos is an ancient Greek settlement in Turkey. Legend has it the city was built for the Goddess Aphrodite.
The Temple of Zeus at Euromos offers the opportunity to stop and enjoy the ancient olive trees and fragrant pines.
Ephesus is the best-preserved Roman city in the Mediterranean region, according to multiple travel websites.
Also in Ephesus is the Library Celcus. Built in 117 A.D., the library was a monument for Gaius Julius Celsus Polemaeanus, the governor of the province of Asia.
The Blue Mosque was built in 1609 and used as a tomb of the founder, Ahmed I, a madrasah and a hospice.
As a result of volcanic eruptions in Cappadocia and the erosion of the Kizilirmak river, table land and large chimney rocks have formed.
The first human settlements chose places such as Cappadocia because they could use the rocks to hide and protect themselves from wild animals.
The first Christians to escape the Roman Empire's prosecution in the second century B.C. came to the Cappadocia over the Antakya.
