200 people floated to work on inner tubes at this insane Colorado event

If you’re looking to change up your morning commute, try hopping in the nearest river.
On Tuesday, Boulder, Colorado hosted its eighth annual “Tube To Work Day,” 9 News reported.
Participants brought inner tubes and floated down Boulder Creek to their respective day jobs.
Sporting business attire, many of the participants gave new meaning to the word “wetsuit.”
With 200 people joining in the fun, Tuesday’s tubers shattered last year’s record of 40 participants, Daily Camera noted.
Thanks to Instagram, you can check out the event without ever getting your feet wet.
Here’s a closeup look at Tube to Work Day.
