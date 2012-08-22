Google Street View Show Devastation In Japan 17 Months After The Tsunami

Photo: Republished with permission from Aaron Hobson

Nearly a year and a half after a massive earthquake and subsequent tsunami hit the coast of Japan, citizens are still dealing the the devastation.Photographer Aaron Hobson saw the destruction and beauty of the Tohoku region, which was hardest hit, while “touring” hundreds of miles of local roads on Google Street View.



He found that “during these travels it was extremely rare to come across any street view in the region that didn’t have a crew diligently working or small groups of fisherman trying to go about their daily lives,” he writes on his website.

Hobson now selling a series of Google Street View images of Tohoku in order to raise money for a trip to Japan to aid a nonprofit in the rebuilding effort. He shared some of the images with us; read more about his project and check out the rest of the image set on his website.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.