The Trump Organization is selling its historic Washington, DC hotel and the new operator will rebrand it with Waldorf Astoria — see inside the property

October 26, 2016, marked the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC. The hotel is located inside the Old Post Office Pavilion, which dates back to 1899 and required $US200 ($AU272) million in renovations. According to the Wall Street Journal, the building is owned by the federal government and has a near 100-year lease.

Along with being known for its high price tags — one night in the presidential suite cost $US15,000 ($AU20,384) — the hotel became a meeting ground for conservative groups and Trump associates.

In 2019, The Washington Post reported that Attorney General William Barr booked the hotel for a private holiday party, which cost upwards of $US30,000 ($AU40,768).

Despite its glamour, the hotel lost millions in revenue since 2016, according to a House committee audit, and on Monday, The Journal reported the family has agreed to sell the hotel for $US375 ($AU510) million.

Previous versions of this article were written by Sarah Jacobs and Libertina Brandt.