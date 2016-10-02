The Trump Organization is selling its historic Washington, DC hotel and the new operator will rebrand it with Waldorf Astoria — see inside the property

The Wall Street Journal reported the hotel will be sold for $US375 ($AU510) million and rebranded as a Hilton Waldorf Astoria.
October 26, 2016, marked the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC. The hotel is located inside the Old Post Office Pavilion, which dates back to 1899 and required $US200 ($AU272) million in renovations. According to the Wall Street Journal, the building is owned by the federal government and has a near 100-year lease.
Rooms start at $US297 ($AU404) a night for a deluxe room and go up to $US15,000 ($AU20,384) a night for the presidential suite with unrestricted access to all amenities. Booking the Trump townhouse with amenities set guests back $US25,000 ($AU33,974) a night. There is also the very first Ivanka Suite, which costs $US1,047 ($AU1,423) a night.
While critics said Barr booked Trump’s hotel to win favor with his boss, the former Attorney General claimed it was the only hotel available in Washington DC after exhausting other options. According to The Washington Post, the Department of Justice “determined that ethics rules did not prohibit him from hosting his annual party at the Trump hotel.”
On election night in 2020, the hotel’s 263 rooms were sold out as the Trump Campaign planned to host an “epic” party at the business. However, the event was canceled before November 3 due to COVID-19 restrictions in the city.
During its short five-year life, the hotel was visited by many of President Trump’s associates, like former Vice President Mike Pence and former Second Lady Karen Pence.
Trump is the first president in modern history to own a business while in office, according to NBC News, though he claimed it was being run by his sons. Nevertheless, dozens of foreign representatives reportedly spent money at the hotel.
The visitations drew criticism of the former president, with people like Jordan Libowitz, communications director for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), saying Trump was getting paid to be influenced.
After five years of glamour and controversy, Trump’s prized DC hotel is being acquired by Miami-based CGI Merchant Group for $US375 ($AU510) million. The firm plans to remove Trump’s name and replace it with Hilton’s Waldorf Astoria, reported The Wall Street Journal. According to The Journal, the contract has already been signed and the sale will be closed in Q1 2022.
Over the years, Trump “grossly exaggerated the financial health” of the business, according to documents released by the House Oversight Committee, with the hotel losing $US73 ($AU99) million from 2016 to 2020.
The hotel’s new owners hope to remove politics from the hotel’s past. “If it becomes affiliated with a luxury brand, that brand can create a new identity for the property,” Sean Hennessey, chief executive of Lodging Advisors, told The Journal in October.