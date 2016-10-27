Inside the $200 million hotel Donald Trump just opened a mile away from the White House

Facebook.com/trumpwashingtondc Donald Trump with the Trump International Hotel Washington DC staff.

October 26 marked the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of the latest hotel in Donald Trump’s empire: the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC.

The hotel is located inside the Old Post Office Pavilion, which dates back to 1899 and required $200 million in renovations.

Although the Boston Globe has reported that Trump hotel reservations are down nearly 60% compared to this time last year, the DC location stayed on track to open ahead of schedule — however, it wasn’t without a few hiccups. A group of protesters gathered outside during the grand opening Wednesday, as well as during the soft opening in September.

Earlier this year, celebrity chefs José Andrés and Geoffrey Zakarian both backed out of their agreement to oversee restaurants inside the hotel, citing the GOP presidential nominee’s inflammatory comments on immigration.

In honour of the grand opening, let’s take a look inside the hotel.

The hotel is located near the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and 12th Street, just a short 15-minute walk to The White House North Lawn. Crystal chandeliers hang in the lobby. The hotel's ballroom -- the largest in Washington, DC -- was named the 'Presidential Ballroom.' Facebook.com/trumpwashingtondc Rooms start at $460 a night for a deluxe room and go up to $12,000 a night for the presidential suite with unrestricted access to all amenities. Booking the Trump townhouse with amenities can set guests back $25,050 a night. There's also the very first Ivanka Suite, which costs $1,050 a night. And as for the decor, you can't go far without seeing a Trump-branded product. Dining options include David Burke's steakhouse BLT Prime and the Benjamin Bar & Lounge. BLT Prime has tables in the mezzanine, with views of the clocktower, but there's also more intimate seating available in the lower level. The decor was chosen by Ivanka Trump, partnering with the design firm HBA. Source: The Daily Beast Also on offer in the atrium's Benjamin Bar and Lounge: ounce-sized samplings of rare wines served on a silver spoon. Facebook.com/trumpwashingtondc A cocktail menu also includes several pricey drinks, including a $100 cocktail called 'The Benjamin.' Its ingredient list includes rye, potato, winter wheat vodka, raw oysters, and caviar. Facebook.com/trumpwashingtondc Guests have been able to book rooms since September, but Wednesday's grand opening signalled its official entrance onto DC's hotel scene.

