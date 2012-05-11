See The Amazing Transformation Of Beijing's Ancient Landmarks

Photo: Yepoka Yeebo / Business Insider

Beijing’s leaders have infamously demolished anything that gets in the way of progress, from entire communities to beloved old temples. But the city’s ancient heart has largely been preserved.Developers can’t build anything that overshadows ancient or important structures like the Imperial Palace or the Great Hall Of The People, and photos from the last century show few major changes.



But even here, signs of China’s headlong charge toward modernity abound.

Newly prosperous tourists from the heartland flood Tiananmen Square. There’s a construction boom in China’s ancient neighborhoods. Centuries-old Buddhist temples rent prime real estate to stores and cafes, and just over the horizon, loom the gleaming towers of the city’s financial centre.

