Powerful Photos Of Protesters In Kiev Triumphantly Hammering The Toppled Lenin Statue

On December 1, police guarded the statue of Vladimir Lenin in Kiev so that citizens protesting President Viktor Yanukovich’s turn away from Europe and toward Russia

wouldn’t attempt anything radical.

REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov Riot police stand guard in front of a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in Kiev December 1, 2013.

Today the statue was toppled in a powerful act of defiance.

Here’s the triumphant scene of protesters pwning decapitated Lenin with a sledgehammer:

REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov A man holds a sledgehammer as he smashes a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin, which was toppled by protesters during a rally organised by supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 8, 2013.

REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov People climb up to the top of a pedestal after a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin was toppled by protesters during a rally organised by supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 8, 2013.

A huge symbolic victory:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.