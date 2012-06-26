Tom Brady And Gisele Finally Sold Their Boston Penthouse For $9.2 Million

Leah Goldman
tom brady giselle house

Photo: Courtesy of Trulia.com

Tom Brady and his wife Gisele finally sold their penthouse in Boston for $9.2 million, almost $2 million less than their original asking price, according to Curbed.com.Brady and Gisele tried to sell it back in 2009 at $10.9 million and failed. Then, they put it back on the market in October 2011 for $10.5 million.

The penthouse has a beautiful facade and great views of the Charles River.

The entrance

A peak inside

Marble stairway

Beautiful views of the Charles

Skyline view

Tree-lined block

One more river view

