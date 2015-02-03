9 glorious photos of Tom Brady's supermodel wife and kids cheering him on at the Super Bowl

Aly Weisman

The New England Patriots may have won Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night, but the real winner was quarterback Tom Brady, who got a big, congratulatory smooch from his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, after the game.

Bundchen is Brady’s No.1 fan (remember this email?), posting this photo of herself in a bedazzled jersey ahead of the big game:

Even Brady’s boys got in on the action:

After the big win, Gisele and the boys rushed the field to congratulate “Daddy.”

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Brady made sure to give everyone equal hugs:

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

And kisses:

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

But Brady saved a special smooch for his wife.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

What do you think Gisele is whispering to her hubby that is making the QB smirk?

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Gisele looked just as comfortable on the football field as she does on the runway.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

