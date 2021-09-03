32 photos of beautiful tiny-house kitchens that show just how creative homeowners can be

Dolly Rubiano’s tiny house is just 270 square feet but her kitchen feels large due to its white cabinets. ‘s kitchen. Dolly Rubiano She also featured a lot of greenery in her kitchen and the rest of her tiny home.

Her kitchen also has enough space to feature her unique design style. The kitchen countertop. Dolly Rubiano Rubiano said her kitchen style is minimalistic, vintage, and bohemian.

Although she has plenty of counter space, the tiny house only has a two-burner stove. The stove. Dolly Rubiano Below the stovetop, there is also a small oven.

This yurt tiny house, which was constructed using poles and fabric, has a traditional kitchen for an atypical home. The yurt’s kitchen. Bryan Aulick The kitchen is situated in the center of the yurt

The kitchen even has a large island where the owners can enjoy their meals. A surprisingly spacious kitchen in a yurt. Bryan Aulick The wood countertops and stainless-steel appliances are an added bonus.

In this Airbnb tiny house, the kitchen has an island and a garage door. A tiny house kitchen. Frank Olito/Insider While the island only seats two, it adds more counter space for cooking and prep. The garage door opens to make the tiny house feel more spacious.

Behind the island, you can find a small fridge, freezer, a four-burner stove, and an oven. Appliances. Frank Olito/Insider There’s also plenty of cabinets for storage.

The kitchen also comes equipped with a deep sink. The kitchen sink. Frank Olito/Insider The kitchen sink matches the stainless-steel appliances.

Meanwhile, Alexis Stephens and Christian Parsons made sure their tiny-house kitchen was made entirely of reclaimed wood. The kitchen. Tiny House Expedition The kitchen countertop is made of four different varieties of trees that fell in a tornado.

The couple also calls their home “the world’s most traveled tiny house,” so they have unique design elements that were made to make travel easier. Dishes. Courtesy of Alexis Stephens Since their home is always on the road, they had to make sure nothing in their kitchen moved while driving down highways. The dish rack, for example, is designed to hold the plates in place.

Their tiny house even has a full pantry, which helps keep everything in place when the tiny house is moving. The pantry. Tiny House Expedition The pantry has 15 shelves for spices, canned goods, and other foods.

This Airbnb tiny house has a large, L-shaped kitchen. A tiny house kitchen. Frank Olito/Insider The kitchen has plenty of counter space and two seats for eating.

Shelving is often used instead of upper cabinets because it makes the space feel more open. Shelving. Frank Olito/Insider Open shelving is perfect for storing plates, cups, and decorative knick-knacks.

Although the kitchen is large, it only has a mini-fridge. The mini-fridge. Frank Olito/Insider There’s also a four-burner stove in this kitchen.

Amanda Burger and her two children live in this tiny house, where the kitchen countertops are made from marble. Amanda Burger’s kitchen. Frank Olito/Insider To save space, Burger places her toaster oven on top of her stove top, and she uses shelves to make the space feel larger.

On the other wall, there is a staircase that leads to her children’s bedroom. She also uses it as a pantry. The pantry. Frank Olito/Insider Her fridge is also stainless steel.

Burger’s kitchen table pulls down from the wall when the family needs to eat. The kitchen table. Frank Olito/Insider When the table is not in use, the table is pulled up and is camouflaged as a painting on the wall.

In this rustic tiny house, the kitchen is on the smaller side. A tiny house kitchen. Frank Olito/Insider The kitchen in this Airbnb has a shelf above the sink that is perfect for the microwave, cups, and plates.

Due to its size, the kitchen just has a sink, a two-burner stove, and a mini-fridge. The countertop. Frank Olito/Insider There is little counter space so the walls are used for additional storage for spices and knives.

To save space, the kitchen table is pulled out from the wall when in use. The kitchen table. Frank Olito/ Insider The table is all wood to match the rest of the tiny house.

Although this isn’t the size of your typical family kitchen, this tiny house still fits a family of five. ‘ kitchen. Kathrina Jones Kathrina Jones lives in this tiny house with her husband and their three children. She said her kitchen is one of the most important features of the house because she’s a baker.

The kitchen has a four-burner stove and a microwave. There’s also a full-sized sink on the other wall. The appliances. Kathrina Jones The underside of the stairs to the master bedroom is filled with storage cabinets.

The kitchen also includes a large table with wrap-around seating. The kitchen table. Kathrina Jones Jones said they have actually hosted 12-person dinner parties in their tiny house’s kitchen.

Keri Gailloux lives in a school bus-turned tiny house, and her kitchen is quaint. Keri Gailloux’s school bus kitchen. Frank Olito/Insider Her kitchen has an oven, a stovetop, and a sink, and plenty of cabinets.

Though her kitchen is on the smaller side, there is still plenty of counter space for all of her appliances. Counter space. Frank Olito/Insider Her countertops are also made of wood, which is common for tiny homes.

The refrigerator pulls out from a drawer to help save floor space aboard the school bus. The fridge. Frank Olito/Insider The drawer’s knob is actually a button that locks and keeps it in place as Gailloux drives.

This tiny house, which is also available on Airbnb, has a full and spacious kitchen. A tiny house’s kitchen. Frank Olito/Insider This kitchen has a large sink, an oven, and a microwave.

The rentable tiny house has a large refrigerator like those used in a traditional-sized home. The refrigerator. Frank Olito/Insider The stainless-steel fridge has double doors and two freezers at the bottom.

This kitchen also has a normal-sized kitchen table. The kitchen table. Frank Olito/Insider Although the traditional kitchen table takes up more space, it can seat four people.

The Sueiro family of four lives on a 40-foot (12.19m) sailboat, and their kitchen is just a small galley. ‘s galley kitchen. William and Jessica Sueiro William and Jessica Sueiro’s quaint kitchen has a two-basin sink, a stovetop, and an oven.

When they go grocery shopping, they have to store most of their food under the floorboards. Storage under the floorboards. Jessica and Will Sueiro When they go grocery shopping, they have to store most of their food under the floorboards.