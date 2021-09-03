Search

32 photos of beautiful tiny-house kitchens that show just how creative homeowners can be

Frank Olito
Yurt kitchen
A surprisingly spacious kitchen in a yurt. Photo by Bryan Aulick
  • Tiny-house kitchens can still have large appliances, expensive furnishings, and full islands.
  • But some are so small they only have two-burner stoves, limited counter space, and no cabinets.
  • Tiny-house owners often devise creative solutions to storage problems.
Dolly Rubiano’s tiny house is just 270 square feet but her kitchen feels large due to its white cabinets.
Dolly rubiano's tiny house kitchen with greenery and white cabinets
‘s kitchen. Dolly Rubiano
She also featured a lot of greenery in her kitchen and the rest of her tiny home.
Her kitchen also has enough space to feature her unique design style.
Dolly rubiano's tiny house kitchen with brown countertops and knickknacks on the brown counters
The kitchen countertop. Dolly Rubiano
Rubiano said her kitchen style is minimalistic, vintage, and bohemian.
Although she has plenty of counter space, the tiny house only has a two-burner stove.
Dolly rubiano's tiny house kitchen with a small two-burner stove
The stove. Dolly Rubiano
Below the stovetop, there is also a small oven. 
This yurt tiny house, which was constructed using poles and fabric, has a traditional kitchen for an atypical home.
Zach booth's kitchen with stainless steel fridge, couch in the next room, and greenery on the ceiling
The yurt’s kitchen. Bryan Aulick
The kitchen is situated in the center of the yurt
The kitchen even has a large island where the owners can enjoy their meals.
Zach both sitting at the kitchen table with his girlfriend
The wood countertops and stainless-steel appliances are an added bonus. 
In this Airbnb tiny house, the kitchen has an island and a garage door.
A tiny house kitchen with an island, hanging tv above, and garage door to the right
A tiny house kitchen. Frank Olito/Insider
While the island only seats two, it adds more counter space for cooking and prep. The garage door opens to make the tiny house feel more spacious. 
Behind the island, you can find a small fridge, freezer, a four-burner stove, and an oven.
A tiny house kitchen with stainless steel oven, stove top, and fridge.
Appliances. Frank Olito/Insider
There’s also plenty of cabinets for storage. 
The kitchen also comes equipped with a deep sink.
A stainless steel sink on the island in a tiny house kitchen
The kitchen sink. Frank Olito/Insider
The kitchen sink matches the stainless-steel appliances.
Meanwhile, Alexis Stephens and Christian Parsons made sure their tiny-house kitchen was made entirely of reclaimed wood.
The kitchen with wood cabinetry inside Alexis Stephen's tiny house
The kitchen. Tiny House Expedition
The kitchen countertop is made of four different varieties of trees that fell in a tornado.
The couple also calls their home “the world’s most traveled tiny house,” so they have unique design elements that were made to make travel easier.
The white stovetop and brown counter inside the Tiny House Expedition
Dishes. Courtesy of Alexis Stephens
Since their home is always on the road, they had to make sure nothing in their kitchen moved while driving down highways. The dish rack, for example, is designed to hold the plates in place. 
Their tiny house even has a full pantry, which helps keep everything in place when the tiny house is moving.
The pantry with wood door swung open inside the Tiny House Expedition
The pantry. Tiny House Expedition
The pantry has 15 shelves for spices, canned goods, and other foods. 
This Airbnb tiny house has a large, L-shaped kitchen.
An L-shaped kitchen with a small table underneath the stairs to a loft
A tiny house kitchen. Frank Olito/Insider
The kitchen has plenty of counter space and two seats for eating. 
Shelving is often used instead of upper cabinets because it makes the space feel more open.
The open-face shelving inside a tiny house kitchen with plates and jars
Shelving. Frank Olito/Insider
Open shelving is perfect for storing plates, cups, and decorative knick-knacks. 
Although the kitchen is large, it only has a mini-fridge.
A stainless steel mini fridge under a countertop in a tiny house kitchen
The mini-fridge. Frank Olito/Insider
There’s also a four-burner stove in this kitchen. 
Amanda Burger and her two children live in this tiny house, where the kitchen countertops are made from marble.
An aerial view of white cabinets and marble countertops in amanda burger's tiny house
Amanda Burger’s kitchen. Frank Olito/Insider
To save space, Burger places her toaster oven on top of her stove top, and she uses shelves to make the space feel larger. 
On the other wall, there is a staircase that leads to her children’s bedroom. She also uses it as a pantry.
An open pantry filled with bread and dog food next to a stainless steel fridge
The pantry. Frank Olito/Insider
Her fridge is also stainless steel. 
Burger’s kitchen table pulls down from the wall when the family needs to eat.
A fold down table over a staircase in amanda burger's tiny house
The kitchen table. Frank Olito/Insider
When the table is not in use, the table is pulled up and is camouflaged as a painting on the wall. 
In this rustic tiny house, the kitchen is on the smaller side.
An all wood kitchen with a small sink and stovetop
A tiny house kitchen. Frank Olito/Insider
The kitchen in this Airbnb has a shelf above the sink that is perfect for the microwave, cups, and plates. 
Due to its size, the kitchen just has a sink, a two-burner stove, and a mini-fridge.
A small kitchen with wood cabinetry, a stainless steel mini fridge and stove top
The countertop. Frank Olito/Insider
There is little counter space so the walls are used for additional storage for spices and knives. 
To save space, the kitchen table is pulled out from the wall when in use.
A fold down kitchen table near a living room in a tiny house
The kitchen table. Frank Olito/ Insider
The table is all wood to match the rest of the tiny house. 
Although this isn’t the size of your typical family kitchen, this tiny house still fits a family of five.
Kathrina Jones' kitchen with wood table and cabinetry and a loft bedroom above
‘ kitchen. Kathrina Jones
Kathrina Jones lives in this tiny house with her husband and their three children. She said her kitchen is one of the most important features of the house because she’s a baker.
The kitchen has a four-burner stove and a microwave. There’s also a full-sized sink on the other wall.
Kathrina Jones' kitchen with a microwave above an oven and stovetop
The appliances. Kathrina Jones
The underside of the stairs to the master bedroom is filled with storage cabinets.
The kitchen also includes a large table with wrap-around seating.
The all-wood kitchen table in the living room in kathrina's tiny house
The kitchen table. Kathrina Jones
Jones said they have actually hosted 12-person dinner parties in their tiny house’s kitchen. 
Keri Gailloux lives in a school bus-turned tiny house, and her kitchen is quaint.
Keri gailoux school bus's kitchen with wood cabinets and oven on the counter
Keri Gailloux’s school bus kitchen. Frank Olito/Insider
Her kitchen has an oven, a stovetop, and a sink, and plenty of cabinets.
Though her kitchen is on the smaller side, there is still plenty of counter space for all of her appliances.
Keri gailoux school bus' kitchen with water cooler on the counter behind the sink
Counter space. Frank Olito/Insider
Her countertops are also made of wood, which is common for tiny homes. 
The refrigerator pulls out from a drawer to help save floor space aboard the school bus.
Keri Gailloux's fridge pulls out from a drawer and opens like a cooler
The fridge. Frank Olito/Insider
The drawer’s knob is actually a button that locks and keeps it in place as Gailloux drives.
This tiny house, which is also available on Airbnb, has a full and spacious kitchen.
A tiny house kitchen with white cabinets and a large stainless steel fridge
A tiny house’s kitchen. Frank Olito/Insider
This kitchen has a large sink, an oven, and a microwave. 
The rentable tiny house has a large refrigerator like those used in a traditional-sized home.
The large stainless steel refrigerator in a tiny house
The refrigerator. Frank Olito/Insider
The stainless-steel fridge has double doors and two freezers at the bottom.
This kitchen also has a normal-sized kitchen table.
A foldable kitchen table with three chairs in a tiny house kitchen
The kitchen table. Frank Olito/Insider
Although the traditional kitchen table takes up more space, it can seat four people. 
The Sueiro family of four lives on a 40-foot (12.19m) sailboat, and their kitchen is just a small galley.
The galley kitchen aboard a sailboat with white countertops, two sinks, and a stove
‘s galley kitchen. William and Jessica Sueiro
William and Jessica Sueiro’s quaint kitchen has a two-basin sink, a stovetop, and an oven. 
When they go grocery shopping, they have to store most of their food under the floorboards.
Jessica and will sueiro's sailboat with the floorboards lifted to reveal cupboards filled with canned goods
Storage under the floorboards. Jessica and Will Sueiro
But the family does have a large kitchen table where they congregate regularly.
A large semi circular booth with a wood table in the center aboard a sailboat turned home
The seating area. William and Jessica Sueiro
They use this table to prep meals because there isn’t enough space in the galley, and they use it for family game nights. 
