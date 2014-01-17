Tim Cook Is Celebrating One Of The Biggest Deals In Apple's History By 'Having Fun' In Beijing

Tim Cook is in Beijing for the iPhone’s launch with China Mobile. The China Mobile deal is Apple’s biggest move in China yet; it will allow China Mobile’s 760 million subscribers to switch to Apple’s product.
China Mobile has already sold 1 million iPhones on preorder.
Cook just tweeted a photo of himself in Beijing. “Having fun!” He wrote.
He was also signing iPhones and giving them away, like a true celebrity.
Here are some more photos from the event:
