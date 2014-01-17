Tim Cook Is Celebrating One Of The Biggest Deals In Apple's History By 'Having Fun' In Beijing

Alyson Shontell

Tim Cook is in Beijing for the iPhone’s launch with China Mobile. The China Mobile deal is Apple’s biggest move in China yet; it will allow China Mobile’s 760 million subscribers to switch to Apple’s product.

China Mobile has already sold 1 million iPhones on preorder.

Cook just tweeted a photo of himself in Beijing. “Having fun!” He wrote.

Tim cook china mobileTwitter/Tim Cook

He was also signing iPhones and giving them away, like a true celebrity.

Tim cook china mobile signing iphonesEyoonCNBC/Twitter

Here are some more photos from the event:

Tim cook china mobile beijingGetty Images: ChinaFotoPress
Tim cook china mobile beijingGetty Images: ChinaFotoPress
Tim cook china mobile beijingGetty Images: ChinaFotoPress
Tim cook china mobile beijingGetty Images: ChinaFotoPress

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us