The 33 Most Beautiful Photos Of Tiger Woods Playing Golf

Leah Goldman
Dave Cannon/Getty Images

Tiger Woods is the most recognisable name in golf today.

Everyone knows Woods; partly because of his scandal, partly because he’s one of the best golfers to ever take the course, and mostly because his presence cannot be ignored.

Photographers at golf tournaments can’t seem to ignore him either. They find ways to photograph Woods that are beautiful and artistic, and end up not just being about golf.

The PGA Championship kicked off Thursday and Tiger finished his round 1-over, hopefully he kicks it into high gear for the weekend.

The British Open, Gullane, Scotland -- 2013

The British Open, Gullane, Scotland -- 2013

The U.S. Open, Ardmore, Penn. -- 2013

Player's Championship, Ponta Vedra Beach, Fla. -- 2013

The Masters, Augusta, Ga. -- 2013

HSBC Golf Championship, Abu Dhabi -- 2013

HSBC Golf Championship, Abu Dhabi -- 2013

Farmer's Insurance Open, La Jolla, Calif. -- 2013

Farmer's Insurance Open, La Jolla, Calif. -- 2013

Accenture Match Play Championship, Marana, Ariz. -- 2013

Accenture Match Play Championship, Marana, Ariz. -- 2013

Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. -- 2013

Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. -- 2013

Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. -- 2013

PGA Championship, Kiwah, SC -- 2012

Arnold Palmer Invitational, Orlando, Fla. -- 2013

141st Open Championship, Lytham St. Annes, Lancashire, Eng. -- 2012

US Open, San Fransisco, Calif. -- 2012

The Player's Championship, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. -- May 2012

Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. -- 2012

Cadillac Championship, Miami, Fla. -- 2013

BMW Championship, Carmel, Ind. -- 2012

Emirates Australian Open, Sydney -- 2011

Tavistock Cup, Windermere Fla. -- 2011

The Masters, Augusta, Ga. -- 2011

The Masters, Augusta, Ga. -- 2011

Omega Dubai Desert Classic -- 2011

US Open, Pebble Beach, Calif. -- 2010

Australian Masters, Melbourne -- 2010

The Masters, Augusta, Ga. -- 2009

The Masters, Augusta, Ga. -- 2009

The Masters, Augusta, Ga. -- 2006

The Masters, Augusta, Ga. -- 2006

