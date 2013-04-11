18 Photos Of Tiger Woods Dominating At The Masters

When Tiger Woods tees off on Thursday it will be the 19th time he has competed at The Masters and 17th as a professional.



Tiger has come a long way since 1995, when he shot 5-over par and finished tied for 41st as the low amateur. Since then, he has won four green jackets and finished in the top 10 an incredible 12 times.

On the next few pages we’ll take a look at some photos of Tiger through the years, from his first Masters through his struggles in 2012.

