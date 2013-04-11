18 Photos Of Tiger Woods Dominating At The Masters

1996 Tiger Woods

When Tiger Woods tees off on Thursday it will be the 19th time he has competed at The Masters and 17th as a professional.

Tiger has come a long way since 1995, when he shot 5-over par and finished tied for 41st as the low amateur. Since then, he has won four green jackets and finished in the top 10 an incredible 12 times.

On the next few pages we’ll take a look at some photos of Tiger through the years, from his first Masters through his struggles in 2012.

In 1995 Tiger was still a student at Stanford and finished tied for 41st as low amateur

1996 Woods was still an amateur and missed the cut for the only time in his career at The Masters

In 1997, Tiger dominated the field, winning his first green jacket by 12 strokes

In 1998 Tiger and Mike 'Fluff' Cowan were still partners when Woods finished tied for 8th, six shots back

Creative swings have always been a staple for Tiger as he demonstrated during his 18th place finish in 1999

Wherever Tiger goes at The Masters there is always a crowd such as this shot in 2000 when he finished 5th, four shots back

In 2001 Tiger Woods won his second green jacket by two strokes

In 2002 Tiger won again, this time by three strokes, and showed off what looks like a baseball swing

In 2003, Woods finished tied for 15th, nine strokes behind the winner

In 2004 we can really see Tiger starting to bulk up. He finished tied for 22nd

But in 2005, Tiger returned to his winning ways, taking home his fourth green jacket

In 2006, Tiger finished tied for third, three strokes behind Phil Mickelson

In 2007, Tiger just missed another win, finishing two strokes back, tied for second

In 2008, Tiger finished second for the second year in a row

In 2009, Tiger had a handshake for Phil Mickelson after finishing tied for sixth

In 2010, Woods played with Fred Couples and posted an 11-under. But Mickelson lapped the field with a score of 16-under

Before their ugly breakup, Tiger consulted with caddie Steve Johnson in 2011, finishing fourth, his seventh straight top 10 finish

In 2012, Woods had his worst finish at The Masters as a pro, finishing tied for 40th. But all signs in 2013 suggest he is finally back.

