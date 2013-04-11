18 Photos Of Tiger Woods Dominating At The Masters

When Tiger Woods tees off on Thursday it will be the 19th time he has competed at The Masters and 17th as a professional.
Tiger has come a long way since 1995, when he shot 5-over par and finished tied for 41st as the low amateur. Since then, he has won four green jackets and finished in the top 10 an incredible 12 times.
On the next few pages we’ll take a look at some photos of Tiger through the years, from his first Masters through his struggles in 2012.
In 1998 Tiger and Mike 'Fluff' Cowan were still partners when Woods finished tied for 8th, six shots back
Creative swings have always been a staple for Tiger as he demonstrated during his 18th place finish in 1999
Wherever Tiger goes at The Masters there is always a crowd such as this shot in 2000 when he finished 5th, four shots back
In 2002 Tiger won again, this time by three strokes, and showed off what looks like a baseball swing
In 2010, Woods played with Fred Couples and posted an 11-under. But Mickelson lapped the field with a score of 16-under
Before their ugly breakup, Tiger consulted with caddie Steve Johnson in 2011, finishing fourth, his seventh straight top 10 finish
In 2012, Woods had his worst finish at The Masters as a pro, finishing tied for 40th. But all signs in 2013 suggest he is finally back.
