Beautiful Photos Of The World's Oldest And Most Majestic Trees

Beth Moon Heart of the Dragon, Socotra, Yemen.

Throughout history, trees have withstood the test of time, quite literally. People are born and people die, civilizations rise and fall, but many trees, trees that you see every day, stay where they are, growing and staying firm.

Photographer Beth Moon is fascinated by trees, especially those that have been around the longest and grown the largest. This fascination led her to travel the globe to photograph the world’s most impressive and historic trees.

She is interested in documenting such trees in order to preserve their memory and pay homage to their significance.

Standing as the earth’s largest and oldest living monuments, these symbolic trees will take on a greater significance, Moon says in her artist statement, especially when our focus is directed at finding better ways to live with the environment and celebrating the wonders of nature that have survived throughout the centuries.

Her photos have recently been compiled in a book, “Ancient Trees: Portraits of Time,” available through Abbeville Press. She shared some of her photos and stories with us.

