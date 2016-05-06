15 stunning photos of the world's most interesting cities

This year’s National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year contest is now officially accepting entries, and the submissions that have already come in are pretty mind-blowing.

There are three categories to which photographers can submit their work: nature, cities, and people.

The grand prize winner will be named the 2016 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year and get a seven-day Polar Bear Safari for two at Churchill Wild — Seal River Heritage Lodge in Manitoba, Canada. Airfare is included.

Below, see 15 submissions to the “Cities” category. The contest ends May 27.

