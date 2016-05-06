15 stunning photos of the world's most interesting cities

Courtney Verrill
Alejandro Merizalde/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year ContestParis, Ile-de-France, France

This year’s National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year contest is now officially accepting entries, and the submissions that have already come in are pretty mind-blowing.

There are three categories to which photographers can submit their work: nature, cities, and people.

The grand prize winner will be named the 2016 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year and get a seven-day Polar Bear Safari for two at Churchill Wild — Seal River Heritage Lodge in Manitoba, Canada. Airfare is included.

Below, see 15 submissions to the “Cities” category. The contest ends May 27.

Golden Gate Bridge, Fort Winfield Scott, California.

Toby Harriman/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Lombard Street, San Francisco, California.

Toby Harriman/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Eiffel Tower, Paris, Ile-de-France, France.

Alejandro Merizalde/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Hong Kong.

Julia Wimmerlin/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Siddhapur, Gujarat, India.

Aashit Desai/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Wadi Dohan, Yemen.

Paul Nevin/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Sevilla, Andalusia, Spain.

S. Kowalski/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Valencia, Spain.

Jose Luis Vilar Jordán / National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Mohsin Abrar/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Los Angeles, California, United States.

Chris McCann/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Seoul, South Korea.

Argus Paul Estabrook/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Roma, Latium, Italy.

Maria Holzinger/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Hong Kong.

Andy Yeung/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

The Great Wall of China, Beijing, China.

David Wu/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Hong Kong.

Wing Ka H./National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

