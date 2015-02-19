Look inside Apple's massive new store in China

Rob Price

Apple Stores are always painstakingly designed, but the Cupertino company’s latest efforts in China take it to a whole new level. Cult Of Mac has published photos of Apple’s latest store, located in Hangzhou. Its defined by its huge glass facade, and minimalist staircases.

Here’s how it looks from the outside. Blinds are drawn during the day to avoid overwhelming customers.

Apple store china outsideNigel Young/Foster + Partners

Here it is at night:

Apple store china nightNigel Young/Foster + Partners

It was designed by architects Foster + Partners. The firm previously built Apple a store in Istanbul, Turkey.

Apple store china outside eveningNigel Young/Foster + Partners

The store is part of an aggressive international expansion by Apple. They hope to have 40 stores in the country by the end of 2016.

Foster partners apple china store frontNigel Young/Foster + Partners

According to Multi Housing News, it’s currently the largest Apple Store in Asia.

Apple store china inside Nigel Young/Foster + Partners

Foster + Partners says the store’s design “combines an understanding of the local context with the philosophy of simplicity, beauty and technical innovation that characterises Apple’s products, Cult Of Mac reports.

Apple store Foster and Partners ceiling1Nigel Young/Foster + Partners

Apple is doing extremely well in China: Its products are now the top luxury gifts in the country.

Apple store Foster and Partners staircaseNigel Young/Foster + Partners

Apple’s head of retail Angela Ahrendts is also encouraging US employees to relocate to China to work in the company’s stores.

Apple store Foster and Partners interior1Nigel Young/Foster + Partners


NOW WATCH: How Every Square Foot Of An Apple Store Is Designed To Make You Spend More Money

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.