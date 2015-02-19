Look inside Apple's massive new store in China

Apple Stores are always painstakingly designed, but the Cupertino company’s latest efforts in China take it to a whole new level. Cult Of Mac has published photos of Apple’s latest store, located in Hangzhou. Its defined by its huge glass facade, and minimalist staircases.

Here’s how it looks from the outside. Blinds are drawn during the day to avoid overwhelming customers.

Here it is at night:

It was designed by architects Foster + Partners. The firm previously built Apple a store in Istanbul, Turkey.

The store is part of an aggressive international expansion by Apple. They hope to have 40 stores in the country by the end of 2016.

According to Multi Housing News, it’s currently the largest Apple Store in Asia.

Foster + Partners says the store’s design “combines an understanding of the local context with the philosophy of simplicity, beauty and technical innovation that characterises Apple’s products, Cult Of Mac reports.

Apple is doing extremely well in China: Its products are now the top luxury gifts in the country.

Apple’s head of retail Angela Ahrendts is also encouraging US employees to relocate to China to work in the company’s stores.





NOW WATCH: How Every Square Foot Of An Apple Store Is Designed To Make You Spend More Money



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.