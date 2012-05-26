For $72 Million, You Can Buy 3/5 Of This Dazzling Fifth Avenue Penthouse

Photo: via Stribling & Associates
Earlier this week we learned the sad tale of 828 Fifth Avenue. Howard Ronson, a British real estate developer, dreamed of buying up all the building’s apartments and recreating the majestic single-family mansion that once stood there.But Ronson died in 2007 and his family put his holdings in the building—now combined into three apartments—on the market for $72 million.
The brokers selling the property have just posted photos of the interior. It’s an interesting mix of classic and modern.
So if you want the whole place to yourself, you'll have to wait until the other two residents decide to sell.
The sale includes the penthouse, a triplex and a duplex maisonette with more than 15,000 square feet of living space.
