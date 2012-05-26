For $72 Million, You Can Buy 3/5 Of This Dazzling Fifth Avenue Penthouse

Photo: via Stribling & Associates

Earlier this week we learned the sad tale of 828 Fifth Avenue. Howard Ronson, a British real estate developer, dreamed of buying up all the building’s apartments and recreating the majestic single-family mansion that once stood there.But Ronson died in 2007 and his family put his holdings in the building—now combined into three apartments—on the market for $72 million.



The brokers selling the property have just posted photos of the interior. It’s an interesting mix of classic and modern.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.