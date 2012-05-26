For $72 Million, You Can Buy 3/5 Of This Dazzling Fifth Avenue Penthouse

Julie Zeveloff
foyer 828 fifth ave

Photo: via Stribling & Associates

Earlier this week we learned the sad tale of 828 Fifth Avenue. Howard Ronson, a British real estate developer, dreamed of buying up all the building’s apartments and recreating the majestic single-family mansion that once stood there.But Ronson died in 2007 and his family put his holdings in the building—now combined into three apartments—on the market for $72 million.

The brokers selling the property have just posted photos of the interior. It’s an interesting mix of classic and modern.

The townhouse sits directly across from Central Park Zoo.

Three of the five apartments in the building are included in the offer.

So if you want the whole place to yourself, you'll have to wait until the other two residents decide to sell.

The sale includes the penthouse, a triplex and a duplex maisonette with more than 15,000 square feet of living space.

There's also a roof terrace.

There are eight bedrooms in total.

And 10.5 bathrooms.

The building was completed in 1896, and some original details remain.

But it's been completely renovated.

The apartments are a unique mix of classic and modern design.

See what we mean?

