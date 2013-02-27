They Might Be Selling New York's Most Famous Nude Hipster Hotel...

Megan Willett
The Standard Hotel NYC

Photo: Standard Hotels

The owners of New York’s Standard Hotel in the Meatpacking district are thinking about selling the property in a deal that could be worth $300 million, according to Crain’s New York Business.The hotel is reportedly being quietly shopped around by Dune Capital Management and Greenfield Partners who control a majority stake in the property.

The Standard, which sits above the High Line park on NYC’s far west side, has been a popular venue for celebrities, nightlife, and foodie culture in NYC since opening in 2009. And its floor-to-ceiling windows, which overlook the High Line, have caused a stir.

Anyone who is thinking of buying the hotel would have a true party mecca on his hands.

The Standard Hotel is in a prime real estate location in New York's trendy Meatpacking district.

Source: Standard Hotels

It's also stands right over the High Line park, a major tourist destination in Manhattan.

Source: Standard Hotels

The modern interior was a part of the reason its 2009 opening was such a success.

Source: Vanity Fair

And then there's the view. The Standard is known for it's 18 stories of impressively large windows that look out onto lower Manhattan, the High Line, and the Hudson River.

Source: Standard Hotels

The windows are so large in fact that people on the street are able to see up inside the rooms...even into the bathrooms.

Source: New York Magazine

Which can lead to some awkward photo ops. The Standard Hotel has been known for its exhibitionist clientele.

Source: New York Magazine

The glass-enclosed rooftop patio with green turf grass is another popular destination.

Source: Standard Hotels

During the day in the summer, guests can enjoy crêpes and relax upstairs in the sun.

Source: Standard Hotels

At night, the patio becomes a nightclub known as Le Bain.

Source: Standard Hotels

There's also The Top of The Standard, an indoor club with a huge swimming pool in the middle of the dance floor.

Source: Standard Hotels

In the winter, The Standard Plaza becomes an ice skating rink that sells crêpes and hot chocolate.

Source: Standard Hotels

In the summer, that same space is reserved for patio spill out from the café.

Source: Standard Hotels

Though there's also indoor seating as well.

Source: Standard Hotels

The Standard's Biergarten, which is located beneath the High Line, is also a huge hit with its sausages, pretzels, and beer.

Source: Standard Hotels

But the major restaurant at the hotel is The Standard Grill, which attracts a number of celebrities like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Source: New York Grub Street

Chef Dan Silverman runs the American Bistro, which is known for its duck fat mashed potatoes, chocolate mousse, and people watching.

Source: The Standard Grill

