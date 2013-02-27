They Might Be Selling New York's Most Famous Nude Hipster Hotel...

Photo: Standard Hotels

The owners of New York’s Standard Hotel in the Meatpacking district are thinking about selling the property in a deal that could be worth $300 million, according to Crain’s New York Business.The hotel is reportedly being quietly shopped around by Dune Capital Management and Greenfield Partners who control a majority stake in the property.



The Standard, which sits above the High Line park on NYC’s far west side, has been a popular venue for celebrities, nightlife, and foodie culture in NYC since opening in 2009. And its floor-to-ceiling windows, which overlook the High Line, have caused a stir.

Anyone who is thinking of buying the hotel would have a true party mecca on his hands.

