They Might Be Selling New York's Most Famous Nude Hipster Hotel...

The owners of New York’s Standard Hotel in the Meatpacking district are thinking about selling the property in a deal that could be worth $300 million, according to Crain’s New York Business.The hotel is reportedly being quietly shopped around by Dune Capital Management and Greenfield Partners who control a majority stake in the property.
The Standard, which sits above the High Line park on NYC’s far west side, has been a popular venue for celebrities, nightlife, and foodie culture in NYC since opening in 2009. And its floor-to-ceiling windows, which overlook the High Line, have caused a stir.
Anyone who is thinking of buying the hotel would have a true party mecca on his hands.
And then there's the view. The Standard is known for it's 18 stories of impressively large windows that look out onto lower Manhattan, the High Line, and the Hudson River.
The windows are so large in fact that people on the street are able to see up inside the rooms...even into the bathrooms.
Which can lead to some awkward photo ops. The Standard Hotel has been known for its exhibitionist clientele.
There's also The Top of The Standard, an indoor club with a huge swimming pool in the middle of the dance floor.
The Standard's Biergarten, which is located beneath the High Line, is also a huge hit with its sausages, pretzels, and beer.
But the major restaurant at the hotel is The Standard Grill, which attracts a number of celebrities like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.
Chef Dan Silverman runs the American Bistro, which is known for its duck fat mashed potatoes, chocolate mousse, and people watching.
