A Rugged Journey To A Sea Made Of Salt In The Heart Of Bolivia

The Salar de Uyuni in southwestern Bolivia is the largest salt flat in the world.At more than 4,000 square miles, it is a major source of minerals including lithium, potassium, and of course, salt.



It’s also one of the most beautiful places in the world to visit. The journey to salt flats usually begins in Sucre, Bolivia, about 220 miles to the northeast and the home of the closest major airport.

David Boudreau, a QA engineer in New York, made the journey to the Salar de Uyuni during a three-month South American adventure in 2008. He shared his photos and experience with us.

