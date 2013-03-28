Four Months After Sandy, The Rockaways Still Look Awful [PHOTOS]

When Hurricane Sandy struck no one was prepared, least of all the communities in the Far Rockaways and Staten Island that were hardest hit. More than four months later, these communities are still reeling.



In November, the damage was so bad that Mayor Bloomberg made it clear there would never be a new wooden boardwalk. When we went out there residents spoke of the difficulty and delays in getting emergency aid.

By December business and individuals were getting back on their feet, but power and telephone service had only just resumed for many residents. In January as Congress fought over the specifics of an aid deal, people in the Rockaways were busy trying to save their homes.

In early February, early plans for how to use the first $1.77 billion for New York City from the $51 billion in federal aid for Hurricane Sandy relief, were released, but city officials warned it could take months for the money to be distributed.

But residents have persevered on their own. With local businesses like Suncycle Studios reopening already. And the YANA (You Are Never Alone) centre, another important aid centre during the initial weeks after the storm, is close to reopening with the help of Occupy Sandy and other volunteer organisations.

Just last week, plans for aid were finalised, and in the Rockaways people say it is desperately needed. They’re close to giving up hope.

