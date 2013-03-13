Sorry, I Just Can't Get Excited About The New Samsung

Photo: 52 Samsung

I’m sorry. I just can’t do it.I can’t get excited about the Samsung Galaxy S IV, due to be announced two days from now in New York.



I had planned to get excited about it.

Samsung is an awesome company. The way it’s out-muscled all the other Android-phone makers with a we’ll-try-anything innovation style and massive marketing budget has been inspiring to watch.

So I wanted very badly to look forward to the next big step in Samsung’s march on the world of mobile computing.

But then images and video of the new phone leaked, and boy have they left me cold.

The new Galaxy S appears to be just like all other Samsung Galaxy phones: a huge, plastic-y phone with a nice screen and not much else.

As a fan of businesses, I am in Samsung’s corner.

As a consumer of high-end smartphones, however, I find their taste terrible – especially in comparison to the iPhones I’ve owned over the years.

I’d love to praise Samsung’s design aesthetic at the top of my lungs. But I just can’t fake it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.