





[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad3d2240000000000108880/image.jpg" link="http://www.businessinsider.com.au/photos-of-the-new-america-2009-10/america-without-the-average-american-1" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Marketers should know: there no longer is an “average American.”We reported earlier today:

“No single demographic, or even handful of demographics, neatly defines the nation. There is no such thing as “the American consumer.”

Consider these 2010 projections: 80% of people age 65-plus will be white non-Hispanics. But just 54% of children under age 18 will be white non-Hispanics. Mr. Francese observes: “White non-Hispanics will surely account for fewer than half of births by 2015.”

In 2010, Hispanics will be both the nation’s fastest-growing and largest minority (50 million people).

See what America looks like today →



[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”america-without-the-average-american-1″

title=”America Without The ‘Average American'”

content=”The Keltic Dreams Irish dancing group, performing in the Great Hall at Parliament buildings, Belfast. Issue date: Thursday May 15, 2008. The Keltic Dreams group is made up of children from mainly African American Hispanic backgrounds from the Bronx in New York. Their performance will be an infusion of traditional Irish and African dance, hip-hop and salsa. Almost £1 million is to be invested promoting good relations between ethnic minority groups in Northern Ireland, the government announced tonight. Ian Paisley and Martin McGuinness unveiled the £954,000 funding package at an event in Parliament Buildings to celebrate cultural diversity north of the border. See PA story ULSTER Minorities. Photo credit should read: Paul Faith/PA Wire URN:5949958 (Press Association via AP Images)”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad3d1ba0000000000100c7f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”america-without-the-average-american-2″

title=”America Without The ‘Average American'”

content=”2008 NASCAR Drive for Diversity combine driver Paul Harraka, right, confers with Bill McAnally Car owner of Late Models at All American Speedway in Roseville, Calif., after arriving at South Boston Speedway in South Boston, Va., Monday, Oct. 13, 2008. (AP Photo/ Jim R. Bounds)”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad3d1c30000000000fcbc43/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”america-without-the-average-american-3″

title=”America Without The ‘Average American'”

content=”In this April 8, 2009 photo, Winston-Salem Police Department recruits stretch after a morning run-through of Hanes Park in Winston-Salem, N.C. Of the 30 recruits in the latest Basic Law Enforcement Training class, 24 are white men, two are Hispanic men, two are black women, one is a white woman and one is an American Indian man. Despite its efforts to build a diverse work force, the Winston-Salem Police Department still struggles to attract women and minorities. (AP Photo/Winston-Salem Journal, David Rolfe)”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad3d1cd0000000000fbda5c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”america-without-the-average-american-4″

title=”America Without The ‘Average American'”

content=”Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez attend a news conference with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., left, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2009, on Capitol Hill in Washington, to discuss education in the Latino community. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari)”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad3d1d50000000000393f8f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”america-without-the-average-american-5″

title=”America Without The ‘Average American'”

content=”Fans display signs welcoming Houston Rockets centre Yao Ming of China at Asian-American Night during the game between the Rockets and the Boston Celtics at the Fleet centre in Boston Monday, Feb. 24, 2003. (AP Photo/ Robert E. Kle”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad3dda80000000000431938/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”america-without-the-average-american-6″

title=”America Without The ‘Average American'”

content=”In this Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2009 photo, Nicholas Padrón, at left, and his father Manuel Padrón are seen in front of their business Latinos Unidos in downtown Wenatchee, Wash. Latinos Unidost helps Spanish speakers fill out forms and complete official state and federal procedures. (AP Photo/The Wenatchee World, Christine Pratt)”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad3d1de00000000000eb6a5/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”america-without-the-average-american-7″

title=”America Without The ‘Average American'”

content=”Brother Ali poses in the basement at Rhymesayers offices in Minneapolis, Wednesday, June 13, 2007. For the record, Ali is Caucasian. But his lack of skin colour made it easier to create ambiguity and avoid the label of white rapper _ a tempting proposition for a man who grew up feeling accepted by black kids, and mistreated by his white classmates. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)a”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad3d1e80000000000799c80/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”america-without-the-average-american-8″

title=”America Without The ‘Average American'”

content=”Actress Cynthia Nixon speaks at the National Equality March in Washington, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2009. Thousands of gay rights supporters marched Sunday from the White House to the Capitol, demanding that President Barack Obama keep his promises to allow gays to serve openly in the military and work to end discrimination against gays. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad3d2090000000000e23680/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”america-without-the-average-american-9″

title=”America Without The ‘Average American'”

content=”Vermont National Guard 1st. Lt. John Huey of Jerhico, Vt., is hugged by his wife, Michelle, during a ceremony in South Burlington, Vt., Monday, Oct. 12, 2009. Gearing up for their deployment to Afghanistan, hundreds of members of the Vermont National Guard and their families gather for congressionally mandated training, including addresses by U.S. Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad3d217000000000088a090/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”america-without-the-average-american-10″

title=”America Without The ‘Average American'”

content=”Parade grand marshal State Rep. Karyn E. Polito, R-Shrewsbury, right, greets her friend Dorothy Cellucci from Worcester, as Cellucci points to Polito’s family in a passing car during the 15th annual Columbus Day Parade on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester, Mass., Sunday Oct. 11, 2009. (AP Photo/Worcester Telegram & Gazette, Rick Cinclair)”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad3d2240000000000108880/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”america-without-the-average-american-11″

title=”America Without The ‘Average American'”

content=”President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their, children Sasha, second from left, and Malia, right, walk across Pennsylvania Ave as they head back to the White House after leaving St. John’s Church in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2009. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad3d1f40000000000e538f7/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”dont-miss-these-great-slideshows-12″

title=”Don’t miss these great slideshows!”

content=”15 Amazing Stock-Market Charts

Housing Recovery: How’s Your City Doing?



Is This Fake Facebook Redesign Better Than The Real One?“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac4b8b7cf042b2969da6ee5/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.