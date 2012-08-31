We Joined The High Rollers Of Monaco For A Day [PHOTOS]

Photo: Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider

Monaco, the tiny country with the most millionaires-per-capita, is a playground for high rollers.It’s centered around the famed Monte Carlo Casino, which sits at the centre of town and is surrounded by high-end boutiques: Cartier, Hermès, Valentino.



Below the casino sits the Port de Monaco, which is absolutely stuffed with boats, from fishing vessels to megayachts. We recently spent an afternoon wandering the harbor and were both impressed and surprised by what we saw.

