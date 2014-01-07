WELCOME TO CHIBERIA: The Coldest Weather In 2 Decades Hits The Midwest [PHOTOS]

Record-breaking cold has hit the Midwest this weekend, bringing temperatures as low as 59° below zero with windchill.
The weather has Chicagoans calling the city Chiberia and AntarcDitka.
Schools in Chicago, St. Louis and Milwaukee are closed because of the most intense cold in two decades.
APA man wears a face mask and heavy clothes while walking through downtown Springfield, Ill.
APA person struggles to cross a street in blowing and falling snow as the Gateway Arch appears in the distance in St. Louis.
APA car is covered in snow Sunday in Zionsville, Ind.
As you can see, the snow and wind have made travel hazardous.
APPeople ski on the street in Evanston, Ill.
APA man crosses a snowy street in downtown Chicago.
APA crew works to de-ice planes at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. About 1,200 flights had been cancelled Sunday morning.
APA city snow plow clears a street of snow in an almost deserted downtown in Springfield, Ill.
Chicago was hit pretty hard by the storm:
The cold front is now making its way east:
Last week’s snow storm and the relatively warm weather that followed has already made New York City a bit hazardous:
REUTERS/Zoran MilichA woman falls while slipping on ice during freezing rain on Roosevelt Island, a borough of Manhattan, in New York January 5, 2014.
