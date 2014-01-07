WELCOME TO CHIBERIA: The Coldest Weather In 2 Decades Hits The Midwest [PHOTOS]

Record-breaking cold has hit the Midwest this weekend, bringing temperatures as low as 59° below zero with windchill.

The weather has Chicagoans calling the city Chiberia and AntarcDitka.

Schools in Chicago, St. Louis and Milwaukee are closed because of the most intense cold in two decades.

AP A man wears a face mask and heavy clothes while walking through downtown Springfield, Ill.

AP A person struggles to cross a street in blowing and falling snow as the Gateway Arch appears in the distance in St. Louis.

AP A car is covered in snow Sunday in Zionsville, Ind.

As you can see, the snow and wind have made travel hazardous.

AP People ski on the street in Evanston, Ill.

AP A man crosses a snowy street in downtown Chicago.

AP A crew works to de-ice planes at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. About 1,200 flights had been cancelled Sunday morning.

AP A city snow plow clears a street of snow in an almost deserted downtown in Springfield, Ill.

Chicago was hit pretty hard by the storm:

The cold front is now making its way east:

Last week’s snow storm and the relatively warm weather that followed has already made New York City a bit hazardous:

REUTERS/Zoran Milich A woman falls while slipping on ice during freezing rain on Roosevelt Island, a borough of Manhattan, in New York January 5, 2014.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.