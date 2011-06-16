Pictures Of The Amazing Lunar Eclipse That You Couldn't See In America

Robert Johnson
Eclipse

Photo: paolovalde via flickr

Last night’s total lunar eclipse was the longest eclipse in over a decade.For 100 minutes the moon swung through the earth’s shadow from the sun in seven distinct phases.

Only three eclipses in the last 100 years have come close to the totality of this eclipse and the next one to compare won’t happen until 2141.

For a total eclipse to occur the sun, moon, and the earth must all line up perfectly and while it’s visible to all night side regions of the earth, last night’s eclipse wasn’t visible in North America.

The continental U.S. will have to wait until 2014 to witness a total lunar eclipse.

Time lapse of the eclipse from beginning to end from Egypt

This is the first total lunar eclipse of 2011

The next total lunar eclipse will occur on December 10, 2011

There are several phases to an eclipse, this is the third phase called U2

In its fourth stage called the Greatest, the moon is completely in the earth's shadow

About to enter Totality, this shot is from Cyprus taken at 3:30 a.m. EDT

Sure the eclipse is impressive on a celestial scale

