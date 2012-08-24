Tour The Learjet 85, The Company's Most Luxurious Private Jet Yet

When it comes to private jets, the standard of luxury is pretty high, but the soon to be released Learjet 85 is up to the challenge.Set to hit the skies in 2013, the 85 is the largest, tallest, widest Learjet ever, with improved transcontinental range. It’s chock full of new technology developed to make private flight safer and more convenient, as well as more comfortable, luxurious, and enjoyable.

The entertainment system includes a DVD player, HD screens, XM satellite radio, and internet access.

But don’t go running to your local private jet dealership just yet. The Learjet 85 will be available exclusively through Flexjet, which offers fractional jet ownership. A 5-year, 1/16 share will set you back $1 million.

Thanks to carbon composite walls and wings, the 85 is more aerodynamic and requires less maintenance than its competitors.

Bigger, simpler screens make sure pilots are in total control.

Its cabin is fully customisable. Seat arrangements and tons of design details are up to the customer.

The galley is larger than most, well equipped to provide top notch meals.

The leather seats fully recline to let you sit or sleep in absolute comfort.

They even have storage drawers, much nicer than the traditional pocket in the back of seat.

The price tag? Try $1 million for a 1/16 share, for five years.

