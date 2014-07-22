Here's What The Inside Of The Sunken Costa Concordia Looks Like After 2 Years Underwater

The sunken Costa Concordia cruise ship that hit a rock and capsized off an Italian island more than two years ago has finally risen from its watery resting place.

Predictably, it’s in bad shape — the luxury cruise liner is now just a shell of its former self.

The ship, which is more than twice the size of the Titanic, will now be broken up for scrap, according to Reuters.

Italian authorities have released photos of the inside of the ship now that the official inquiry has closed.

Here’s what’s left of an elevator bay, with stained walls and carpet:

It looks like stalagmites of rust have formed on some parts of the submerged ship.

Debris litters another elevator bay.

Some passengers’ luggage is still nearly intact.

The ship’s bridge has been completely destroyed.

Here’s another view:

The floor of this area is completely gone.

A once-luxurious atrium is nearly unrecognizable.

The outside is in bad shape, too.

The raising of the Costa Concordia is one of the biggest maritime salvage operations in history, Reuters notes.

Francesco Schettino, the captain of the ship, is facing charges in the deaths of 32 people who perished in the disaster. He’s been accused of sailing too close to shore and then abandoning ship. Schettino is on trial for manslaughter and has proclaimed his innocence.

