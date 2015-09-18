A bunch of dads modelled in the Fat Jew's runway show at fashion week

Josh Ostrovsky — known as “The Fat Jew” — is having one heck of a summer.

The notoriously controversial Instagrammer launched a wine brand called “White Girl Rosé” and later endured a ton of backlash for getting famous from stealing jokes from other comedians without sourcing them on his massively popular Instagram account.

Now, Ostrovsky has his eyes set on the runway.

On Wednesday afternoon — the middle of fashion week — people gathered at the trendy Standard Hotel in Manhattan’s meatpacking district to see Ostrovsky’s contribution to Fashion Week.

His show was called “Dad Fashion.”

We had a front row seat to the “dad-bod” filled event. Scroll down to see what it was like.

The event tickets were actually coasters. Dads love coasters! Dads can put their beer on coasters. Kim Renfro/Tech Insider PBR was served in blue koozies that read '#1 Dad.' Kim Renfro/Tech Insider The show took place in a small room. A man across from me was wearing socks with sandals, a trend the Wall Street Journal just called 'fashionable.' Kim Renfro/Tech Insider Source As 'Hotel California' by The Eagles played, footage of dads barbecuing and fishing was projected onto a big screen. kaywaal for SUPERETTE The audience laughed and cheered. 'Living on a Prayer' by Bon Jovi was the second song. kaywaal for SUPERETTE At a typical fashion show, a list of 'looks' for the models can be found backstage. Monica Schipper/Getty Here's the Dad Fashion version. Mireya Acierto/Getty In a press statement for the show, Dad Fashion was described as 'an eclectic collection of apparel that celebrated the many moods and personalities of dads at all ages.' This dad model was a crowd favourite. He grinned as he walked down the runway. kaywaal for SUPERETTE Everyone had phones and cameras pulled out to capture the show. Kim Renfro/Tech Insider Tech Insider spoke with Elie Mystal after the show -- he's the man wearing a Mets cap and baby carrier in the above photo. Mystal, a father of two, was disappointed none of the looks 'had anything to do with actually taking care of the children.' But he still thought the show was 'hilarious' and though Ostrovsky proved 'he is quite funny on his own when he has to be.' You can read Mystal's full review for Fashionista here. Rod Stewart, Van Morrison, and other classic 'dad tunes' continued to play. kaywaal for SUPERETTE Alyssa Klein, a senior editor at Fashionista, told us she 'hasn't laughed this much at a fashion show ever.' (She declined to comment on allegations that Ostrovsky steals his material.) Mireya Acierto/Getty But other audience members we spoke to were openly forgiving of Ostrovsky's plagiarism. kaywaal for SUPERETTE EJ Wright and Dasha Battelle were both understanding of Ostrovsky's explanation that 'sometimes it's hard to find the original source of something.' 'It's very hard to find the source of memes,' Battelle added. 'T

he internet is a complex place in the sense that a lot of stuff gets repurposed.' 'Hippie Dad' garnered lots of chuckles. He was barefoot. kaywaal for SUPERETTE Some of the models were younger than expected. This was 'Streetwear Dad.' kaywaal for SUPERETTE We caught up with 'White Collar Dad' after the show. He was still wearing his suit. kaywaal for SUPERETTE 'White Collar Dad' is really an actual dad named Robert with no prior modelling experience. Robert told Tech Insider, 'Someone from the production company contacted me. It was very exciting. Terrifying, though. It's similar to going into bar not drunk.' Robert was unfamiliar with the term 'dad-bod.' He also had no idea that Ostrovsky was involved until the day of the show. When asked what he thought of Ostrovsky, Robert enthusiastically replied 'I love that guy. I didn't even know it was his project. I just found out today. Excellent guy, I love that guy.' The press release said 'each look was put together using existing brands.' Mireya Acierto/Getty Ostrovsky told Yahoo! Style about casting for the show: 'All unknown models. A lot of Craigslist. And some real dads that I know.' The Guardian compared Ostrsovsky's show to 'a joke that fell flat' and called the show a 'mission mediocrely accomplished.' To us, it appears Ostrovsky's mediocrity is putting him right where he wants to be: in the spotlight. kaywaal for SUPERETTE The full Guardian write up

