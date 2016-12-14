Stunning photos of the Brooklyn neighbourhood that puts on the best Christmas-light display in America

The suburban Brooklyn neighbourhood of Dyker Heights is a quiet and friendly area year-round — that is, until the holidays start.

That’s when the neighbourhood is flooded with thousands of Christmas-light peepers anxious to see the area’s famed displays. Countless homes in the neighbourhood take part, putting up dazzling and awe-inspiring feats of festivity, and likely producing similarly awe-inspiring electric bills.

I took a trip to Dyker Heights to see the hyped “Dyker Lights” for myself. Keep scrolling to see some lights that would make Clark Griswold die from envy.

