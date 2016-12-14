Stunning photos of the Brooklyn neighbourhood that puts on the best Christmas-light display in America

The suburban Brooklyn neighbourhood of Dyker Heights is a quiet and friendly area year-round — that is, until the holidays start.
That’s when the neighbourhood is flooded with thousands of Christmas-light peepers anxious to see the area’s famed displays. Countless homes in the neighbourhood take part, putting up dazzling and awe-inspiring feats of festivity, and likely producing similarly awe-inspiring electric bills.
I took a trip to Dyker Heights to see the hyped “Dyker Lights” for myself. Keep scrolling to see some lights that would make Clark Griswold die from envy.
You can see most of the best displays between 11th and 13th Avenues around 81st through 86th Streets.
Hollis Johnson
It soon became something of a friendly competition among neighbours to see who could outdo each other with their brilliant displays.
Hollis Johnson
And there are more than just the traditional white lights -- this home puts on a bright blue bonanza.
Hollis Johnson
Many have enormous holiday characters worked in to their displays. This house is host to an eclectic group of Mr. Potato Head, Rudolph, and Snoopy, along with Elsa and Olaf from the popular movie 'Frozen.'
Hollis Johnson
The extravaganza of lights on these stately homes draws quite the crowd, and local police block off some of the streets at night to allow gawkers to stroll freely.
Hollis Johnson
In fact, the Dyker Lights draw more than 100,000 visitors every year. That's a lot of people descending onto one neighbourhood.
This beautiful brick home is bedazzled and bejeweled in giant snowflakes, with a platoon of nutcrackers standing guard.
Hollis Johnson
The home of Lucy and Angelo Spata on 84th Street, lit as bright as Times Square -- with an Elmo to match -- is supposedly the one that started it all more than 30 years ago.
They add something new to the display each year. They have amassed quite the collection -- check out that giant Santa head on the left.
Hollis Johnson
Right across the street from the Spatas is the Polizzotto family's home. The gargantuan Santa is 25 feet tall.
Many of the homes hire independent-decorating companies to construct their yearly displays. The whole process could cost thousands of dollars.
Hollis Johnson
Festooned in wreaths and lights lining the eaves, this house's front lawn is watched over by a festive holiday jester.
Hollis Johnson
Nothing says Christmas like a giant reindeer or two overlooking the driveway -- and a Santa can't hurt, either.
Hollis Johnson
Along with a myriad of manger scenes, there are also several animatronic pieces. Here, a trio of carolers sing from a home's garden.
Hollis Johnson
Hollis Johnson
Hollis Johnson
Hollis Johnson
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.