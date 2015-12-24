27 stunning photos of the neighbourhood that puts on the best Christmas-light displays in America

Hollis Johnson

The neighbourhood of Dyker Heights in Brooklyn, New York, puts on a Christmas light display every year.

It has become a tourist attraction, with guided tours and buses.

The suburban Brooklyn neighbourhood of Dyker Heights is a quiet and friendly area year-round – that is, until the holidays start.

That’s when the neighbourhood is flooded with thousands of Christmas-light peepers anxious to see the area’s famed displays. Countless homes in the neighbourhood take part, putting up dazzling and awe-inspiring feats of festivity, and likely producing similarly awe-inspiring electric bills.

In 2015, I took a trip to Dyker Heights to see the hyped “Dyker Lights” for myself. Keep scrolling to see some lights that would make Clark Griswold die from envy.

Dyker Heights is a good half-hour drive from downtown Manhattan, and about an hour away on the subway. Luckily, there are Dyker Lights tour buses that will take you there hassle-free — for a price.

You can see most of the best displays between 11th and 13th avenues around 81st through 86th streets.

Some of the homes put up stately, elegant arrangements.

Others go all-out, with lights, Santas, and nutcrackers galore.

The tradition started in 1984, and more homes followed suit every year.

It soon became something of a friendly competition among neighbours to see who could outdo each other with their brilliant displays.

This home’s glowing sign reads “Buon Natale” — “Merry Christmas” in Italian.

And there are more than just the traditional white lights — this home puts on a bright blue bonanza.

Many have enormous holiday characters worked into their displays. This house is host to an eclectic group of Mr. Potato Head, Rudolph, and Snoopy, along with Elsa and Olaf from the popular movie “Frozen.”

This house went with more traditional holiday fare.

The extravaganza of lights on these stately homes draws quite the crowd, and local police block off some of the streets at night to allow gawkers to stroll freely.

In fact, the Dyker Lights draw more than 100,000 visitors every year. That’s a lot of people descending onto one neighbourhood.

This beautiful brick home is bedazzled and bejeweled in giant snowflakes, with a platoon of nutcrackers standing guard.

The home of Lucy and Angelo Spata on 84th Street, lit as bright as Times Square — with an Elmo to match — is supposedly the one that started it all more than 30 years ago.

They add something new to the display each year. They have amassed quite the collection — check out that giant Santa head on the left.

Right across the street from the Spatas is the Polizzotto family’s home. The gargantuan Santa is 25 feet tall.

Two whirling carousels adorn the lawn, sticking out among the lights and greenery.

The trees in front of this magnificent house are lit from root to top.

A less orthodox laser-light show adorns the front of this home.

Many of the homes hire independent-decorating companies to construct their yearly displays. The whole process could cost thousands of dollars.

Festooned in wreaths and lights lining the eaves, this house’s front lawn is watched over by a festive holiday jester.

Nothing says Christmas like a giant reindeer or two overlooking the driveway — and a Santa can’t hurt, either.

Along with a myriad of manger scenes, there are also several animatronic pieces. Here, a trio of carolers sing from a home’s garden.

This gorgeous setup almost seems tame in comparison to the rest of the neighbourhood.

The decor on this lawn runs the full gamut: gifts, reindeer, and nutcrackers.

They even have twirling dancers, complete with holiday tunes coming from hidden speakers.

For fans of over-the-top lawn art, or others who just want some holiday cheer, Dyker Heights is certainly worth a visit.

The shows are usually up until January 6 — Three Kings’ Day — so there’s still time to enjoy the festivities.

