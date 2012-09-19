Inside Dubai Mall, The Biggest Shopping Mall On The Planet

Photo: The Dubai Mall

This is the Dubai Mall — an absolutely massive shopping centre in Dubai, UAE that’s part of the $20 billion Burj Khalifa complex. It first opened in 2008 to much fanfare, and it boasts a variety of things to do aside from shop at its 600+ stores. The mall has a 22-screen movie theatre, a replica of London’s Regent Street, an Olympic-sized ice skating rink and much more.



The mall is now the world’s most-visited shopping destination, having attracted upwards of 54 million visitors in 2011.

It has such a reputation that Apple may be interested in opening its first store in the Middle East there, according to the Dubai Chronicle.

