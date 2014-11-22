Sears' Former World Headquarters Is Now In Ruins

These buildings were the headquarters of Sears, Roebuck and Co., America’s greatest retailer for seven decades.

Sears tested its products and printed the famous catalogue in the complex just outside Chicago.

But in 1974, the company moved to the Sears Tower and these buildings were left deserted for 30 years. In that time, Sears went from being on top of the world to being one of the most distressed American brands.

While developers used some of the site to build the Homan Square area in Chicago, some buildings still remained empty and are considered historical landmarks.

Local photographer Martin Gonzalez took eerie photographs from inside the old headquarters. Despite the decay, many signs of the office life remain.

