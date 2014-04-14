8 Photos Of The Devastating Chilean Fire

A massive fire is raging through the Chilean port city of Valparaiso, and authorities are reporting that at least 11 people have been killed.

The fire, which began on Saturday, has destroyed 500 homes and prompted the evacuation of over 5,000 of the city’s 270,000 residents, Agence France Presse reports.

Fighting the blaze is particularly difficult due to Valparaiso’s hilly profile, narrow street passages, and high winds.

Valparaiso is a popular tourist destination and is famous for its historic quarter, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Check out photos of the fire’s widespread destruction below:

Residents survey the damage outside the ruins of their homes.

The forest fire consumes an area on a hill above a city street.

Stringer Chile/Reuters

Spectators watch and take photos as the fire rages across Valparaiso.

A man clears debris from his destroyed home after the fire reached urban areas of Valparaiso.

A person helps to extinguish the flames.

Residents try to get some rest amid the wreckage of their homes.

A hillside formerly covered with homes in Valparaiso.

A resident wipes away tears as she passes destroyed homes.

