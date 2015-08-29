Take a tour of a villa where Beyonce and Jay Z have vacationed, which you can buy for $19.5 million

Talia Avakian
Casa de Campo estateCasa de CampoThe estate is nestled in a private enclave to offer a tranquil stay.

Nestled in an exclusive enclave on the southeastern coast of the Dominican Republic, this 35,000-square-foot estate with a history of celebrity guests has hit the market for $US19.5 million.

According to realtors at Casa de Campo Real Estate, the seven-bedroom villa’s guest list has included everyone from Drake and the Kardashians to regular Dominican Republic visitors Beyonce and Jay Z.

The villa offers stunning Caribbean views, rooms that overlook reflecting pools, and even a private beach.

The stunning villa sits near the bay, where the waters are consistently calm and peaceful enough for swimming.

Casa de Campo

Views of the Caribbean Sea can be seen from nearly every angle of the property, including its open-air salon.

Casa de Campo

With 20-foot ceilings made of tropical coral, the salon offers a light and airy space for relaxation.

Casa de Campo

Inside, the dining room is coated in dark wood.

Casa de Campo

The chef's kitchen includes triple-height ceilings and large windows that keep it feeling bright and spacious.

Casa de Campo

Some of the freshly refurbished bedrooms come with dark wooden louvered doors and cathedral ceilings.

Casa de Campo

The master bedroom offers this breathtaking view of the private beach below.

Casa de Campo

There are seven rooms in total, some of which are located in the separate round towers of the estate.

Casa de Campo

The round tower bedrooms are also steps away from the beach.

Casa de Campo

Nine bathrooms can be found on the property, including outdoor showers tucked into coral walls for privacy.

Casa de Campo

The estate also has serene gardens to explore.

Casa de Campo

And a private jacuzzi to unwind in.

Casa de Campo

Of course, there's also a pool to refresh in before heading down to the beach.

Casa de Campo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.