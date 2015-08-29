Take a tour of a villa where Beyonce and Jay Z have vacationed, which you can buy for $19.5 million

Casa de CampoThe estate is nestled in a private enclave to offer a tranquil stay.
Nestled in an exclusive enclave on the southeastern coast of the Dominican Republic, this 35,000-square-foot estate with a history of celebrity guests has hit the market for $US19.5 million.
According to realtors at Casa de Campo Real Estate, the seven-bedroom villa’s guest list has included everyone from Drake and the Kardashians to regular Dominican Republic visitors Beyonce and Jay Z.
The villa offers stunning Caribbean views, rooms that overlook reflecting pools, and even a private beach.
The stunning villa sits near the bay, where the waters are consistently calm and peaceful enough for swimming.
Casa de Campo
Views of the Caribbean Sea can be seen from nearly every angle of the property, including its open-air salon.
Casa de Campo
With 20-foot ceilings made of tropical coral, the salon offers a light and airy space for relaxation.
Casa de Campo
The chef's kitchen includes triple-height ceilings and large windows that keep it feeling bright and spacious.
Casa de Campo
Some of the freshly refurbished bedrooms come with dark wooden louvered doors and cathedral ceilings.
Casa de Campo
There are seven rooms in total, some of which are located in the separate round towers of the estate.
Casa de Campo
Nine bathrooms can be found on the property, including outdoor showers tucked into coral walls for privacy.
Casa de Campo
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.