Take a tour of a villa where Beyonce and Jay Z have vacationed, which you can buy for $19.5 million

Casa de Campo The estate is nestled in a private enclave to offer a tranquil stay.

Nestled in an exclusive enclave on the southeastern coast of the Dominican Republic, this 35,000-square-foot estate with a history of celebrity guests has hit the market for $US19.5 million.

According to realtors at Casa de Campo Real Estate, the seven-bedroom villa’s guest list has included everyone from Drake and the Kardashians to regular Dominican Republic visitors Beyonce and Jay Z.

The villa offers stunning Caribbean views, rooms that overlook reflecting pools, and even a private beach.

The stunning villa sits near the bay, where the waters are consistently calm and peaceful enough for swimming. Casa de Campo Views of the Caribbean Sea can be seen from nearly every angle of the property, including its open-air salon. Casa de Campo With 20-foot ceilings made of tropical coral, the salon offers a light and airy space for relaxation. Casa de Campo Inside, the dining room is coated in dark wood. Casa de Campo The chef's kitchen includes triple-height ceilings and large windows that keep it feeling bright and spacious. Casa de Campo Some of the freshly refurbished bedrooms come with dark wooden louvered doors and cathedral ceilings. Casa de Campo The master bedroom offers this breathtaking view of the private beach below. Casa de Campo There are seven rooms in total, some of which are located in the separate round towers of the estate. Casa de Campo The round tower bedrooms are also steps away from the beach. Casa de Campo Nine bathrooms can be found on the property, including outdoor showers tucked into coral walls for privacy. Casa de Campo The estate also has serene gardens to explore. Casa de Campo And a private jacuzzi to unwind in. Casa de Campo Of course, there's also a pool to refresh in before heading down to the beach. Casa de Campo

