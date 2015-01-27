There Are Insanely Long Lines At New York City Supermarkets Ahead Of The Blizzard

Twitter/@RosaGoldensohn The line at Whole Foods in Union Square reaches the exit and loops back around.

Residents of New York are packing into city supermarkets, stocking up on food and supplies for the Snopocalypse.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday that the nearing blizzard is likely to be one of the biggest storms to ever strike the city. New Yorkers can expect one to two feet of snow and gusts of wind reaching 50 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Naturally, the impending “#Snowgate” has turned Whole Foods, Trader Joes, and other supermarkets into madhouses.

Here’s the line outside of Trader Joe’s in Union Square. Already it stretches down the block.

A Trader Joe’s employee is stationed outside the doors as “crowd control.” TJ’s told DNAinfo’s Rosa Goldensohn that the line began before 7 a.m.

Inside the Whole Foods at Union Square, the check-out line reaches the store’s exit and loops back to the cash registers.

Others take one look at the lines and abandon all hope, leaving their shopping carts by the wayside.

Abandoned baskets at 14 st whole foods from those who could not take the line. @DNAinfo pic.twitter.com/AijoBqvPPY

While most of the #blizzardof2015 tweets are coming in from Manhattan, Brooklyn’s hipsters are getting in on the action, too. The Gowanus Whole Foods’ kale shelves are bone-dry.

The great pre-storm Kale Panic of ’15. (Yes of course, this is the Gowanus Whole Foods) pic.twitter.com/OS50ntIatK

And Park Slope’s notoriously frou-frou Food Coop has a line out the door.

The line outside the Park Slope @foodcoop in preparation for the blizzard (pic by @the_zim): http://t.co/imJ9oir4gY pic.twitter.com/94DCzoz7EP

Lines at some other supermarkets in Manhattan like the 23rd Street Trader Joe’s and the 7th ave Whole Foods were not nearly as crowded.

We’ll continue to update this post with pictures as the Snopocalypse unfolds.

