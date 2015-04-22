French luxury brand Baccarat just opened a hotel in New York -- and there are crystals everywhere

This spring, French crystal maker Baccarat launched a hotel chain with the opening of its Manhattan flagship, Baccarat Hotel & Residences New York.
The 114-suite property redefines opulence, with coyote-skin armchairs and silk-lined walls, 17 custom-made chandeliers, and 15,000 pieces of Baccarat crystal stemware scattered throughout. Rooms start at $US899 per night.
Baccarat plans to expand its resort line to Rabat, Morocco, in 2016, followed by openings in Dubai and Doha in the next several years. Business Insider recently had the chance to tour the original. Check out what luxury looks like.
Located at West 53rd Street, the 114-suite tower features design elements that combine its classic Parisian heritage with a sleek, modern New York City aesthetic.
Located at West 53rd Street, the 114-suite tower features design elements that combine its classic Parisian heritage with a sleek, modern New York City aesthetic.
Guests enter past a set of electric fireplaces, veiled by a 125-foot-wide wall of corrugated crystal.
Baccarat's products can be found everywhere. In the lobby, more than 2,000 of the brand's most iconic drinking glass, the Harcourt, stack horizontally to form the visual centrepiece.
Down the hall, its signature restaurant, Chevalier, serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner in the classic Parisian brasserie style. Michelin-starred executive chef Shea Gallante helms the kitchen.
The second-floor bar, aptly named The Bar, draws inspiration from the American saloons of decades past and the royal stables at Versailles, from the natural-wood walls to the black-and-white checkerboard floors.
A PR rep for the brand says theft isn't an issue, but guests are more than welcome to purchase stemware on the property.
The Grand Salon rounds out the common area, complete with coyote-skin armchairs, pleated silk-covered walls, and a variety of French pastries laid out across a central marble table in the mornings.
The parlor's centrepiece is a 64-arm chandelier, one of 17 custom chandeliers that hang throughout the property. Each is adorned with at least one crystal in the brand's signature colour: Baccarat red.
In the mid-19th century, Baccarat manufacturers began experimenting with the crystal. They discovered that by adding 24-carats gold powder to clear crystal during the melting process, and gradually heating to 240 degrees Celsius, the crystal transforms into a ruby colour.
Business Insider recently had the chance to step inside a Classic King, the standard of the hotels' suites. The room starts at $899 per night.
Baccarat's reputation for attention to detail carries over into its state-of-the-art, white marble bathrooms.
A wallpapered sliding door in the shower opens into the sleeping area, allowing the guest to bathe in the natural light or maintain privacy.
Parisian perfumer Francis Kurkdjian created amenities exclusively for the brand's 250th anniversary.
Even rinsing can feel luxurious. A set of two tumblers, valued at $270, rests on the bathroom counter.
The red enamel mini-bar opens to reveal an entire set of glasses. Guests may hit a button marked 'Champagne' on the telephone handset to order a bottle of their favourite vintage to the room.
The light-filled sleeping area blends both traditional and modern aesthetics, and is designed to feel like the private home of an aristocrat.
Images of chandeliers cover the crisp white jacquard linens, custom-made by Italian designer Mascioni.
Guests can control the lighting, temperature, and television from the one-touch device, as well as contact concierge and order room service.
Naturally, Baccarat crystal glitters in every corner of the room. This floor lamp is simple, but elegant.
This wall sconce is unavailable for purchase on the website, but we imagine it costs upwards of $3,000.
For guests with an affinity for luxe and a couple thousand dollars to spare, the Baccarat Hotel & Residences New York shines among the city's most opulent hotels.
