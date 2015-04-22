French luxury brand Baccarat just opened a hotel in New York -- and there are crystals everywhere

This spring, French crystal maker Baccarat launched a hotel chain with the opening of its Manhattan flagship, Baccarat Hotel & Residences New York.

The 114-suite property redefines opulence, with coyote-skin armchairs and silk-lined walls, 17 custom-made chandeliers, and 15,000 pieces of Baccarat crystal stemware scattered throughout. Rooms start at $US899 per night.

Baccarat plans to expand its resort line to Rabat, Morocco, in 2016, followed by openings in Dubai and Doha in the next several years. Business Insider recently had the chance to tour the original. Check out what luxury looks like.

