The B-29 Superfortress debuted 73 years ago today -- relive it's legacy in photos

Alex Lockie
B 29 bombingUS Army Air Forces Birdsall, Stephen via Wikimedia CommonsA B-29 from the 468th Bombardment group attacking Hatto, Formosa on 18 October 1944 with high-explosive bombs. Overshot runway due to prop failure Jun 17, 1945 at West Field, Tinian.

On September 21, 1942, 73 years ago, the maiden flight of the Boeing B-29 “Superfortress” took place.

The plane was the successor of Boeing’s ultra-tough B-17 “Flying Fortress,” and the predecessor to the B-52 “Stratofortress,” which is still in use today.

The plane would become the long range, heavy bombing workhorse of the Pacific theatre of World War II, where it achieved fame and infamy for dropping Atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Relive the legacy of this iconic bomber in the slides below.

The B-29 was very advanced for its time, featuring a pressurised cabin, tricycle dual-wheeled landing gear, and remote controlled gun turrets.

US Air Force via Wikimedia Commons

Source

Only the front and back compartments were pressurised, meaning that the crew had to crawl over the bomb bay via a narrow 35-foot tunnel.

US National Archives and Records Administration via Wikimedia Commons

Source

At the time, it was the heaviest production plane in the world, weighing in at 105,000 pounds with an optional 20,000 pounds of bombs.

US Army Air Forces Birdsall, Stephen via Wikimedia Commons
A B-29 from the 468th Bombardment group attacking Hatto, Formosa on 18 October 1944 with high-explosive bombs. Overshot runway due to prop failure Jun 17, 1945 at West Field, Tinian.

Source

In addition to bombs, the B-29 was armed with 12 remotely controlled .50 calibre Browning machine guns and a 20 millimetre cannon at the tail gun.

US National Archives and Records Administration via Wikimedia Commons
Kenneth W. Roberts, of Weitchpee, Calif., assigned to the Japan-based 98th Bomb Wing, checks his trio of .50 calibre tail-stingers before another mission over North Korea in his U.S. Air Force B-29 'Superfortress'.

Source

Here is rare colour footage of a formation of B-29s dropping bombs.

RAW Embed

Video Source

And watch the .50 calibre Browning machine guns take out a Japanese Zero.

RAW Embed

Video Source

Famously, the Enola Gay bombed Hiroshima on August 6, 1945. Three days later, another B-29, the Bockscar, bombed Nagasaki.

US Department of Energy
The crew of the Enola Gay stands outside the plane.

Source

After World War II, the B-29 went on to face jet-powered fighters in the Korean war.

US Air Force via Wikimedia Commons
A US F-84E refuelling from a B-29 Superfortress over Korea.

Source

Of about 4,000 B-29s produced, only one, the Fifi, remains airworthy. It is owned and maintained by is owned by the Commemorative Air Force, based at Addison, Texas.

Ilikerio via Wikimedia Commons
The last flying B-29 at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

Source

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

defense-us features