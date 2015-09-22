The B-29 Superfortress debuted 73 years ago today -- relive it's legacy in photos

US Army Air Forces Birdsall, Stephen via Wikimedia CommonsA B-29 from the 468th Bombardment group attacking Hatto, Formosa on 18 October 1944 with high-explosive bombs. Overshot runway due to prop failure Jun 17, 1945 at West Field, Tinian.
On September 21, 1942, 73 years ago, the maiden flight of the Boeing B-29 “Superfortress” took place.
The plane was the successor of Boeing’s ultra-tough B-17 “Flying Fortress,” and the predecessor to the B-52 “Stratofortress,” which is still in use today.
The plane would become the long range, heavy bombing workhorse of the Pacific theatre of World War II, where it achieved fame and infamy for dropping Atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
The B-29 was very advanced for its time, featuring a pressurised cabin, tricycle dual-wheeled landing gear, and remote controlled gun turrets.
Only the front and back compartments were pressurised, meaning that the crew had to crawl over the bomb bay via a narrow 35-foot tunnel.
At the time, it was the heaviest production plane in the world, weighing in at 105,000 pounds with an optional 20,000 pounds of bombs.
In addition to bombs, the B-29 was armed with 12 remotely controlled .50 calibre Browning machine guns and a 20 millimetre cannon at the tail gun.
Famously, the Enola Gay bombed Hiroshima on August 6, 1945. Three days later, another B-29, the Bockscar, bombed Nagasaki.
Of about 4,000 B-29s produced, only one, the Fifi, remains airworthy. It is owned and maintained by is owned by the Commemorative Air Force, based at Addison, Texas.
