The Cornell Homecoming Concert That Sent 6 People To The Hospital Looks INSANE

Linette Lopez
avicii cornell

Photo: Twitter: Andrew Carr

Wooh! College!This weekend, alumni and students alike partied in Ithaca for Cornell’s Homecoming celebration. And in what has become a tradition at American Universities, the Ivy League school held a massive concert to cap it all off — Electronic Dance Music DJ Avicii performed.

That’s when things got wild. According to the Cornell Daily Sun, 6 people ended up in the hospital after the concert spun out of control. That’s on top of reports of forcible touching in the concert ticket line, defecation on school bleachers, alcohol and drug abuse.

Check out a few great quotes from The Cornell Daily Sun that can paint the picture for you:

  • “We try to keep those bleachers open so people have the chance to sit, but we never imagined that people would start relieving themselves in the bleachers,”(Dave) Rodriguez said. “It completely baffles me that somebody would think that was an OK thing to do … [it was] definitely a first.”
  • “There was definitely a lot of rolling [on ecstasy] going on; I saw it numerous times firsthand,” he (one student) said. “The comment from most people was that it was as hardcore as any concert that you could hope for that wasn’t part of a festival. It was definitely the craziest I’ve seen at Cornell.”
  • Jayant Mukhopadhaya ’15 said he had a “creepy” experience during the concert….”There was this really funny moment when this guy tried to jump on my shoulders — not just once, but twice,” Mukhopadhaya, who is also a designer at The Sun, said. “He half got up on my shoulders and then asked me to put him down. So I put him down and 15 minutes later he jumped on me again.”

Sounds wild, right? We knew we had to see how all of this looked, so we contacted Cornell alums, hit up Twitter and Instagram, and found a bunch of photos of the event.

Source: Twitter, @topherstrayer

The Cornell police got 12 calls about alcohol related incidents the night of the concert.

Source: The Cornell Daily Sun

One student said there was a lot of rolling on ecstacy going on at the concert.

Source: The Cornell Daily Sun

Source: The Cornell Daily Sun

Cornell's Schwartz centre was vandalised during or after the concert.

Source: Ivygate

Members of Cornell Sorority Delta Delta Delta are suspected.

That aside it seems like people had fun with the lights and monster sound system.

Source: The Cornell Daily Sun

Oh, and there were air cannons.

Source: The Cornell Daily Sun

Don't worry Cornell, there are other Ivys that misbehave too...

